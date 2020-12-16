Amazon’s project reveals the design of antennas customers use to access Khyber satellites

Today, Amazon Revealed the design Among antennas, Project Kuiper, the company’s largest satellite galaxy, is designed to provide broadband Internet protection from space for its customers.

The company said it had developed and tested the antenna, a phase-line design, this fall. The antenna, which is just 12 inches in diameter, is “smaller and lighter than traditional antenna designs,” says Amazon. The test showed that the antenna could deliver “maximum performance up to 400 Mbps”. The company also notes that the antenna could be used to stream 4K-quality videos from spacecraft geostationary satellites located about 22,000 miles from Earth.

Amazon Grabber’s satellites are very close to Earth. In July, Amazon has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission With a spacecraft flying at an altitude of 590 km or 366 miles to 630 km or 391 miles, to launch the galaxy of 3,236 satellites for the project launch. With so many satellites orbiting close to Earth, Project Kuiper aims to reduce latency and broadband Internet security for individual users on the planet below. Its goal is to provide security for remote areas and regions that do not have traditional high-speed Internet access.

Amazon is one of the many companies focused on launching a space galaxy from a large web. Significantly, SpaceX is pursuing the same goal with its Starling initiative, which is the proposed galaxy of nearly 12,000 satellites that will also provide broadband internet in the lower-middle Earth orbit. SpaceX has already launched nearly 1,000 Starling satellites and has begun initial beta testing, providing antennas at home for select customers to tap satellites and gain Internet security. Amazon has not yet launched any satellites, and the company has not released on which rocket the satellites will be launched.

Amazon argues that by minimizing its user terminals, it will reduce the cost of making hardware, as well as lower the price point for customers choosing the program. The company claims to have been able to go smaller by connecting “smaller antenna element structures” to each other.

“If you want to make a difference for unregistered and underprivileged communities, you have to serve customers at a meaningful price,” said Rajiv Badyal, Vice President, Technology, Project Handler Said in an Amazon blog post today. “This simple fact inspired one of our key principles for the handpiece: to find a light, small-phase array antenna that allows us to build an affordable customer terminal.

The 12-inch diameter makes the Amazon antenna much smaller than the Starling antenna, based on photos of the SpaceX user terminals posted by beta-testers at Reddit. To test SpaceX’s Starling hardware, beta-testers had to pay $ 499 in advance for all equipment and then $ 99 a month in advance. Amazon has not released pricing for the project, but the company has pledged to invest $ 10 billion in the project.