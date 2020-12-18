American Criminal Story ‘closed due to COVID-19

Exclusive

A month after the start of filming “Charge: American Crime Story” … TMZ learns that it has been shut down due to COVID-19.

Production sources with direct knowledge say on TMZ … ‘Impeachment’ stopped production this week because the cast and crew tested positive for the virus.

The exact number of cases is not clear … but we have been told that it is “many”. We are told that there is no date yet to resume shooting.

It was just that Last week When we saw Sarah Paulson And Beanie FeltsteinAs significant change Linda Trip And Monica Lewinsky Respectively to the political drama of the FX.

Also, this is interesting. We contacted FilmLA, which facilitates filming in Los Angeles, and asked if they knew about the virus stoppage. They said we knew nothing … no one contacted them.

The news of the closure of ‘Charge’ goes into “shameless” production panic mode, after initially thought to have a covetous explosion in its hands. But, as we first reported, the reason for a big lab screw 18 false-positive tests.