American critics vote for “Vitalina Varela” as the fourth best foreign language film Portuguese cinema

A picture Vitalina Varela Pedro Costa was selected by the American Film Critics Association as the fourth best foreign language of the year (NSFC In original summary).

The announcement took place this Saturday By account Twitter 55 Organization after meeting.Gifts Year. Put NSFC Vitalina Varela (32 points) behind Romanian Collaboration (38 points), Alexander Nanov of Brazil Bagurao (36 points), by Glober Mentonia Filho and Juliano Tornelles and Russia Like a bean (36 points), Contemir Balagov.

Pedro Costa’s film was ranked third in the Best Cinematography category, surpassing photography director Leonardo Simez by James Richards (from Nomlandland) And Shapiro Kirschner (from Lovers Rock).

Nomlandland A big winner

Nomlandland Chloé Zhao, great The winner of these awards, Also won the categories for Best Picture, Best Performance and Best Actress, due to Francis McDormand.

According to the Association of Critics, the process was conducted by a weighted voting system, in which participants voted in their three exams for each category (three points for the first exam, two points for the second exam and one for the third). “The candidate with the most points and who wins the most ballots”, the community explained.

Portuguese nominee for Oscar for Best International Film Vitalina Varela The world premiere took place at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in August 2019, where she collected major awards: Golden Leopard and Leopard for Best Female Demonstration

Since then, it has been screened at several international film festivals and won numerous awards, in addition to appearing on several lists of this year’s best. Special Release Variety 19 days ago, he was shortlisted for the Oscar for Best International Film.

The story centers on a Cape Verdean woman who arrives in Portugal three years after her husband’s death, waiting 25 years for a plane ticket.

Vitalina met Varela while running the Costa in Point Pedro Horse money, Concludes by adding a portion of his story to the narrative and emphasizing him in the next film.

In Locarno, Pedro Costa explained that films about the Cape Verdean community are not documentaries: “We make a little more epic” based on a relationship that has been around for 25 years. “I am just talking about people living in oblivion today, sleeping on the streets and being tortured. Cinema can protect them and, in a way, avenge this part of the situation because it can be shown anywhere, ”he said.