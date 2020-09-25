American cyclist Chloe Daigert in surgery in road accident

Bologna, Italy-American cyclist Chloe Dygert is expected to fully recover after undergoing surgery on her left leg after a crash at the Road Cycle World Championship on Thursday.

“I’ll be back,” Dygert said in a tweet on Friday.

Dygert was a favorite of defending her title in the time trial, leading nearly half an hour at the mid-checkpoint before losing control on the descent and crossing the roadside barrier.

23-year-old Dygert explains her reaction and I posted a graphic picture of her injuries., On Twitter, including severe lacerations on the left leg.

American cyclist Chloe Daigert had surgery for a “severed or badly damaged” quadriceps muscle, her father told the indie star. And it is expected to recover completely after her crash at the Road Cycle World Championship. Andrew Medichini / AP Photo

“I remember thinking I could still win if I could get a bike.” Dygert wrote in the post. “The first thing I remember is @JimMiller-time [USA Cycling chief of sports performance Jim Miller] If I’m done… then I looked down and looked at my legs.

“Thank you for all the good wishes. I will come back.”

Dygert was taken by an ambulance and treated on the roadside of medical staff before being taken to a hospital in Bologna where he had surgery.

Her father david Told the indie star Dygert said the quadriceps were “cut off or badly damaged”, while he showed no bone breaks on early X-rays, but said his daughter’s quadriceps were cut “from one side to the other.”

“I’m relieved that this accident wasn’t worse than it was,” Miller said. “This crash is painful, but Chloe is young and militants. With Chloe’s determination, we know she will come back before we know it. Now we want her to focus on healing.”

USA Cycling in a statement expects Dygert to make a full recovery and the coach is confident that he will come back in better shape.

“Chloe is a talented athlete,” Christine Armstrong said. “She has had an accident in the past and has returned stronger than ever.” “I have no doubt this will happen again.”

Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen, who finished second in Dygert last year, won the time trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.