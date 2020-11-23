American Music Awards 2020: Full Winners List (Update)

The 2020 American Music Awards will be hosted by host Taraji B on Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Broadcast with Henson.

As all awards show this season, AMAs were required to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines for having a specific audience and testing everyone entering the building. The show will feature weekend performances by Billy Elish, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Kenny G, BDS, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Don + Shay and more.

Weekend and Roddy Rich lead the nominations for AMAs this year, up to eight each. Megan Fire Stallion is in third place with five nominations in total. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift – 29 AMA winner, all-time – could break her own record if she tops any one of the four categories recommended. All winners are determined by voting on the AMAs website.

See full list of winners, this Variety Updates live below.

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Rich

Taylor Swift

Weekend

New Artist of the Year

Louis Cabaldi

Doja Gate (Winner)

Toby

Lil Baby

Roddy Rich

Megan Fire Stallion

Joint of the Year

Cardi B ft Megan Fire Stallion, “Wap”

Tobaby feet. Roddy Rich, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Haryana Grande, “Rain for Me”

Megan Fire Stallion ft. Beyonc,, “Savage Remix”

Favorite social artist

B.D.S.

Billy Elish

EXO

Haryana Grande

NCD127

Favorite music video

Doja Kate, “Tell”

Future Foot Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Haryana Grande, “Rain for Me”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

Weekend, “Blind Lights”

Favorite Male Artist – Pop / Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Weekend

Favorite Female Artist – Pop / Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Dio or Group – Pop / Rock

BTS (WINNER)

Janus brothers

Brown red color5

Favorite Album – Pop / Rock

Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

Weekend, “After Hours”

Favorite song – pop / rock

Louis Cabaldi, “Someone You Like”

Dua Liba, “Don’t start now” (winner)

Malone, post “circles”

Roddy Rich, “The Box”

Weekend, “Blind Lights”

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Comps

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist- Country

KP Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maran Morris

Favorite Dio or Team – Country

Don + Shaw

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album – Country

Luke Comps, “What you see is what you get”

Blake Sheldon, “Fully Mounted: The Land of God”

Morgan Wallen, “If You Know Me”

Favorite song – Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (Winner)

Maran Morris, “Bones”

Blake Sheldon (duet with Gwen Stephanie), “Nobody but you”

Favorite Male Artist – Rap / Hip-Hop

Toby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Rich

Favorite Female Artist – RAP / HIP-HOP

Cardi b

Nicki Minaj

Megan Fire Stallion

Favorite Album – RAP / HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, “My Turn”

Lil Usi Wert, “Eternal Attack”

Roddy Rich, “Please forgive me for being anti-social”

Favorite song – RAP / HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft Megan Fire Stallion, “Wap” (Winner)

Tobaby feet. Roddy Rich, “Rockstar”

Roddy Rich, “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul / R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

Weekend (Winner)

Favorite Female Artist – Soul / R&B

Jean Igo

Doja Gate (Winner)

Summer Walker

Favorite Album – Soul / R&B

Doja Kate, “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker, “Over It”

Weekend, “After Hours” (Winner)

Favorite Song – Soul / R&B

Chris Brown ft Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Game”

Weekend, “Heartless” (Winner)

Favorite Male Artist – Latin, courtesy of Cetos

Bad bunny

J. Paulvin

Hosuna

Favorite Female Artist- Latin, Presented by Chitos

Becky G (Winner)

Carol G.

Rosalia

Favorite album – Latin, courtesy of Cetos

Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny, “Those Who Don’t Go Out”

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” (WINNER)

Favorite song – Latin, courtesy of Cetos

Bad Bunny “Wet”

Black Eye Piece x J Paulin, “Ridmo (Bad Boys for Life)”

Carol G & Nicki Minaj, “Dusa”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billy Elish

Dame Impala

Twenty-one pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contest

Louis Cabaldi

Janus brothers

Brown red color5

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Dockle

To King & Country

Kanye West

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (ETM)

Kigo

Lady Gaga

Marshmallow

Preferred sound

“Birds of Prey: Album”

“Frozen 2”

“Giants: World Tour”