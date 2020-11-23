American Music Awards 2020: Full Winners List (Update)

The 2020 American Music Awards will be hosted by host Taraji B on Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Broadcast with Henson.
As all awards show this season, AMAs were required to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines for having a specific audience and testing everyone entering the building. The show will feature weekend performances by Billy Elish, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Kenny G, BDS, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Don + Shay and more.
Weekend and Roddy Rich lead the nominations for AMAs this year, up to eight each. Megan Fire Stallion is in third place with five nominations in total. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift – 29 AMA winner, all-time – could break her own record if she tops any one of the four categories recommended. All winners are determined by voting on the AMAs website.
See full list of winners, this Variety Updates live below.
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Rich
Taylor Swift
Weekend
New Artist of the Year
Louis Cabaldi
Doja Gate (Winner)
Toby
Lil Baby
Roddy Rich
Megan Fire Stallion
Joint of the Year
Cardi B ft Megan Fire Stallion, “Wap”
Tobaby feet. Roddy Rich, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Haryana Grande, “Rain for Me”
Megan Fire Stallion ft. Beyonc,, “Savage Remix”
Favorite social artist
B.D.S.
Billy Elish
EXO
Haryana Grande
NCD127
Favorite music video
Doja Kate, “Tell”
Future Foot Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Haryana Grande, “Rain for Me”
Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”
Weekend, “Blind Lights”
Favorite Male Artist – Pop / Rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Weekend
Favorite Female Artist – Pop / Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Dio or Group – Pop / Rock
BTS (WINNER)
Janus brothers
Brown red color5
Favorite Album – Pop / Rock
Harry Styles, “Fine Line”
Taylor Swift, “Folklore”
Weekend, “After Hours”
Favorite song – pop / rock
Louis Cabaldi, “Someone You Like”
Dua Liba, “Don’t start now” (winner)
Malone, post “circles”
Roddy Rich, “The Box”
Weekend, “Blind Lights”
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown
Luke Comps
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist- Country
KP Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maran Morris
Favorite Dio or Team – Country
Don + Shaw
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album – Country
Luke Comps, “What you see is what you get”
Blake Sheldon, “Fully Mounted: The Land of God”
Morgan Wallen, “If You Know Me”
Favorite song – Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (Winner)
Maran Morris, “Bones”
Blake Sheldon (duet with Gwen Stephanie), “Nobody but you”
Favorite Male Artist – Rap / Hip-Hop
Toby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Rich
Favorite Female Artist – RAP / HIP-HOP
Cardi b
Nicki Minaj
Megan Fire Stallion
Favorite Album – RAP / HIP-HOP
Lil Baby, “My Turn”
Lil Usi Wert, “Eternal Attack”
Roddy Rich, “Please forgive me for being anti-social”
Favorite song – RAP / HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft Megan Fire Stallion, “Wap” (Winner)
Tobaby feet. Roddy Rich, “Rockstar”
Roddy Rich, “The Box”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul / R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
Weekend (Winner)
Favorite Female Artist – Soul / R&B
Jean Igo
Doja Gate (Winner)
Summer Walker
Favorite Album – Soul / R&B
Doja Kate, “Hot Pink”
Summer Walker, “Over It”
Weekend, “After Hours” (Winner)
Favorite Song – Soul / R&B
Chris Brown ft Drake, “No Guidance”
Summer Walker, “Playing Game”
Weekend, “Heartless” (Winner)
Favorite Male Artist – Latin, courtesy of Cetos
Bad bunny
J. Paulvin
Hosuna
Favorite Female Artist- Latin, Presented by Chitos
Becky G (Winner)
Carol G.
Rosalia
Favorite album – Latin, courtesy of Cetos
Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny, “Those Who Don’t Go Out”
Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” (WINNER)
Favorite song – Latin, courtesy of Cetos
Bad Bunny “Wet”
Black Eye Piece x J Paulin, “Ridmo (Bad Boys for Life)”
Carol G & Nicki Minaj, “Dusa”
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billy Elish
Dame Impala
Twenty-one pilots
Favorite Artist – Adult Contest
Louis Cabaldi
Janus brothers
Brown red color5
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Dockle
To King & Country
Kanye West
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (ETM)
Kigo
Lady Gaga
Marshmallow
Preferred sound
“Birds of Prey: Album”
“Frozen 2”
“Giants: World Tour”