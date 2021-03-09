Home entertainment American Producers Association: ‘Minari’ and ‘Nomlandland’ Nominees – Culture

American Producers Association: ‘Minari’ and ‘Nomlandland’ Nominees – Culture

Mar 09, 2021 0 Comments
Imagem Assine o Estadão

Another award also serves as a parameter Oscar, Especially when choosing the best image, that United States Producers Association Published a list of its nominees. Among them, Borat: The next movie tape, Minari – In search of happiness, Nomlandland e Chicago7.

The award ceremony will take place on the 24th.

Read this too

Critics’ Choice 2021: ‘Nomlandland’ wins Best Picture; See list of winners

The main types are indicated:

Best Cinematography:

Borat: The next movie tape

Judas and the Black Messiah

A Vos Suprema To Do Blues

Monk

Minari – In search of happiness

Nomlandland

A night in Miami

Beautiful revenge

The sound of m .nat

Chicago7

Best Animated Film Production:

The Groots 2: A New Age

Two brothers: A wonderful journey

On the way to the moon

Soul

Wolf Walkers

Best TV Drama Production in Episodes:

It is better to call Saul

Bridgeton

Crown

Mandalorian

Oserk

Best TV Comedy Production in Episodes:

Catch the wave

Flight Assistant

Shits Creek

Ted Lasso

What we do in the shadows

Best TV Production of Miniseries:

I may destroy you

Ordinary people

Queen’s Gambit

Deactivate

There is no Orthodoxy

List of nominees for Oscar 2021 Will be announced on March 15th.

READ  Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for Summer months 2021

You May Also Like

Observatório do Cinema

The Cobra Guy character on Netflix is ​​actually a serial killer

chrysler fifth avenue no filme mulher maravilha 1

Meet the classic cars of the plot

Observatório do Cinema

After the actor resigned, look at what changes The Flash did

This Afternoon Session: This Movie On TV Globo This Monday, March 8 (08/03) This Afternoon Session: Find Out Which Movie Will Be Shown On TV Globo This Monday, March 8 (03/08) | Life & Art - People

This Afternoon Session: This Movie On TV Globo This Monday, March 8 (08/03) This Afternoon Session: Find Out Which Movie Will Be Shown On TV Globo This Monday, March 8 (03/08) | Life & Art – People

Friends forever toppled Bridgeton and the U.S.

Friends forever toppled Bridgeton and the U.S.

Criadores de Stranger Things adaptarão livro de Stephen King para Netflix

Stranger Things creators convert Stephen King’s book to Netflix

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *