American Producers Association: ‘Minari’ and ‘Nomlandland’ Nominees – Culture

Another award also serves as a parameter Oscar, Especially when choosing the best image, that United States Producers Association Published a list of its nominees. Among them, Borat: The next movie tape, Minari – In search of happiness, Nomlandland e Chicago7.
The award ceremony will take place on the 24th.
Read this too
Critics’ Choice 2021: ‘Nomlandland’ wins Best Picture; See list of winners
The main types are indicated:
Best Cinematography:
Borat: The next movie tape
Judas and the Black Messiah
A Vos Suprema To Do Blues
Monk
Minari – In search of happiness
Nomlandland
A night in Miami
Beautiful revenge
The sound of m .nat
Chicago7
Best Animated Film Production:
The Groots 2: A New Age
Two brothers: A wonderful journey
On the way to the moon
Soul
Wolf Walkers
Best TV Drama Production in Episodes:
It is better to call Saul
Bridgeton
Crown
Mandalorian
Oserk
Best TV Comedy Production in Episodes:
Catch the wave
Flight Assistant
Shits Creek
Ted Lasso
What we do in the shadows
Best TV Production of Miniseries:
I may destroy you
Ordinary people
Queen’s Gambit
Deactivate
There is no Orthodoxy
List of nominees for Oscar 2021 Will be announced on March 15th.