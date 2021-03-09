American Producers Association: ‘Minari’ and ‘Nomlandland’ Nominees – Culture

Another award also serves as a parameter Oscar, Especially when choosing the best image, that United States Producers Association Published a list of its nominees. Among them, Borat: The next movie tape, Minari – In search of happiness, Nomlandland e Chicago7.

The award ceremony will take place on the 24th.

The main types are indicated:

Best Cinematography:

Borat: The next movie tape

Judas and the Black Messiah

A Vos Suprema To Do Blues

Monk

Minari – In search of happiness

Nomlandland

A night in Miami

Beautiful revenge

The sound of m .nat

Chicago7

Best Animated Film Production:

The Groots 2: A New Age

Two brothers: A wonderful journey

On the way to the moon

Soul

Wolf Walkers

Best TV Drama Production in Episodes:

It is better to call Saul

Bridgeton

Crown

Mandalorian

Oserk

Best TV Comedy Production in Episodes:

Catch the wave

Flight Assistant

Shits Creek

Ted Lasso

What we do in the shadows

Best TV Production of Miniseries:

I may destroy you

Ordinary people

Queen’s Gambit

Deactivate

There is no Orthodoxy

List of nominees for Oscar 2021 Will be announced on March 15th.