American writer Larry McMurray dies at 84 – Observer

American writer Larry McMurray, one of the authors of the screenplay for the movie “Brock Back Mountain” has died at the age of 84, his agent confirmed this Friday. “Larry McMurray died yesterday, March 25, of a heart attack,” Amanda Lundberg told the French Press.

The author “was with those who lived with him, namely his longtime writing partner, Diana Osana, his wife Norma Boy and his three dogs,” Lundberg said in a statement. His son, folk singer James McMurray and his grandson were on the writer’s side, who Will be buried in his home state of Texas.

Larry McMurray She shared the Oscar with Diana Osana in 2006 for her “Brokeback Mountain Secret” argument., An adaptation of a short story by Annie Brooks, in which the author revisits a Western, his favorite genre, under the prism of a love affair between two cowboys. The theme captivated audiences and made the film directed by Ang Lee a success in theaters.

Larry McMurray, described by one of his authors as “The Flobert of the Great Plains,” wrote thirty novels, including his hit “Solo Dove” and more than forty arguments.

Themes of Cowboy and Rural America were in his novel “The Last Session”, which was adapted by McMurray for the 1971 film of the same name produced by Peter Bogdanovich and has already been nominated for an Oscar.

His novel “Tendrous Fashions” also adapted into cinema, winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in a Leading Role for “Lanos de Turnura”, as well as for his portrayals of Shirley McLean, Jack Nicholson and Debra Winger. McLean won the 1984 Oscar for Best Picture for Best Actress.

Interested in books, The author opened one of the largest independent bookstores in the United States in the late 1980s, In Archer, the small Texas city where he was born.