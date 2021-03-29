An “apocalyptic rat plague” ravages eastern Australia; see the video

An apocalyptic rat plague is raging through the lives of the citizens of Eastern Australia. There are mice in the cupboards. Rats in the streets. Thousands and thousands of rats in the barns …

A farmer interviewed by The Guardian described the rodent frenzy as “an absolute plague,” more serious than anything locals have seen in decades. And remember, we are talking about Australia, home to platypuses and giant spiders.

According to local media, farmers lost entire crops, hotels had to close and some establishments even captured more than 600 animals in a single night.

This may just be the start of an ‘apocalyptic plague’ of rats

According to Steve Henry, a researcher at CSIRO, the infestation is likely the result of an unusually large grain harvest, which has drawn more hungry mice to farms in the area earlier in the season than usual.

“They start to reproduce earlier, and because there is a lot of food and shelter in the system, they continue to breed from early spring until fall,” Henry said.

Alan Brown, a farmer in the town of Wagga Wagga, NSW, said the pest was probably just beginning, given the rats’ rapid reproduction rate; a single breeding pair can produce a new litter every 20 days or more, spawning more than 500 puppies in a season, according to Reuters.

How does this affect the local population?

In addition to destroying crops and grain stocks, causing damage to commerce and residents, pest rats can also be vectors of disease, according to the 1998 Queensland Government report.

“Perhaps the most common pathogens are Salmonella bacteria, which can spread to a variety of animal species (including humans),” the report says. “The bacteria are usually transmitted to people through food contaminated with urine or infected feces and can cause acute gastroenteritis.”

