An astronomer searched the universe for a possible message from its creator

The Universe is a mysterious place. We don’t know why it exists and there are a lot of unanswered questions about how. But what if it was created on purpose by a brilliant company? Is there any way we can find out?

In 2005, A pair of physicists proposed that if there was a creator they could have encoded a message in the background radiation of the universe. This is called light Cosmic microwave background (CMP).

Now, astronomers Michael Hipke and Brecht Liston of the Soneberg Laboratory in Germany have been searching for this news and translating the temperature variations in CMB into binary bitstream.

His recovery seems completely meaningless.

Essay by Hipke describing his methods and discoveries Uploaded on the front axle server arXiv, (Therefore it has not yet been reviewed); This work has an extracted bitstream, so other interested parties can read it for themselves.

The cosmic microwave background is an incredibly useful monument to the early universe. It begins about 380,000 years later The Big Bang. Prior to this, the Universe was completely dark and opaque, very hot and dense, with no atoms formed; Protons and electrons were flying in the form of ionized plasma.

As the universe cools and expands, we call the epoch in which those protons and electrons reunite to neutral hydrogen atoms. The space became clearer, and light could move freely through it.

This first light is still detectable today, though very dim, affecting all known places. That’s what CMP is all about. Since the early Universe was not uniform, density variations during the restructuring era today are manifested in very low fluctuations in the temperature of CMB.

Because this is ubiquitous, theoretical physicists Stephen Hsu University of Oregon and Anthony G. At the University of California, Santa Barbara argued that – purely theoretically – CMB would create the perfect billboard to leave a message that all technological civilizations in the universe know.

“Our work does not in any way support the intelligence design movement.” They wrote in the 2006 paper, “But asks the whole scientific question of what the medium and the message would be if there really was a message, trying to answer.”

They proposed that a binary message could be encoded in CMB’s temperature variations. This is what Hippie tried to figure out – first by addressing the claims made by Hsu and Ji, and then using the data to find and find a message.

“[Hsu and Zee’s] First, there were assumptions that some superior human beings created the universe. Second, the Creator wanted to tell us that the universe was created on purpose. ” Hippie wrote.

“Then, the question is: how do they send a message? CMB is the obvious choice, because it’s the biggest billboard in the sky, and all technological civilizations know it. The information content may be reasonable (thousands of bits). “

Hippie has identified a number of issues with these claims. First, the CMB is still cool. It started at about 3,000 Kelvin; Now, 13.4 billion years later, it is 2.7 Kelvin. As the Universe continues to age, CMB eventually becomes undetectable. This may take another 10 trillion years (10)40), But the CMB will fade.

Put it aside, Physicists rediscovered in 2006, In response to Hsu and Ji’s paper, it is very unlikely that CMB will appear identical in the sky to different audiences in different locations. In addition, Hipkey argues, the entire CMP cannot be seen due to pre-emission from the Milky Way. We have only one sky to measure, this one Intrinsic statistical uncertainty We do in every cosmological study.

Based on these restrictions, Hipkey estimates that the content of the information will be much lower than that proposed by Hsu and Ji – just 1,000 bits. This gave him a good framework for the actual search of the message.

Both the Planck satellite and the Wilkinson microwave anisotropy study (WMAP) detected and recorded temperature fluctuations in CMB. From these datasets, Hipkey extracted his bitstream, comparing the results from each database and finding matching bits.

The first 500 bits of the message are given below. The values ​​in black were identical in the Blank and WMAP datasets, and are assumed to be accurate with 90 percent probability. The values ​​in red deviate; Hipkey chose Blank values, and they are only accurate with a probability of 60 percent.

(M. Hipkey, Archive, 2020)

He found that changing values ​​did not improve the situation. Searching the Online Encyclopedia of Integer Sequence yielded no definitive results, nor did the approximate future approximate data change.

“I do not see any meaningful message in the actual bit-stream.” Hippie wrote.

“We can conclude that there is no obvious message in the CMP sky. However, it is not clear whether there was a creator, whether we live in a simulation, or whether the message was printed correctly in the previous section, but we fail to understand it.”

Whether or not one of these options exists, as noted beautifully in a 2005 reply to Hsu and Ji, CMP has a lot more to do.

“CMP refers to information about the structure of the sky universe and the nature of physics at very high energy levels.” Written by physicists Douglas Scott and James Zippin University of British Columbia.

“The Universe has left us a message of its own.”

Read Hippo’s paper in its entirety arXiv.