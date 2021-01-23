An hour-long video call on the zoom 2 km in the car.

If you already do not want to turn on the camera during meetings, know that you now have an excuse for it.

A team of scientists from American and British universities conducted an unprecedented analysis of the impact of Internet usage on the environment, exploring how video calling and streaming services could contribute to users’ environmental footprint. The study was published in the journal Science Resources, conservation and recycling.

Govt-19 infection may also be a cause Record fall in carbon dioxide emissions In 2020, however, it also led to the network’s record use, as many began to work and entertain in their own homes. Thus the use of electricity also increased. In countries that do not have a very clean energy team, this is an issue.

Carbon bonding A term used by environmentalists to describe the level of CO 2 Is provided in its functions by an individual or a company.

One hour of video or streaming calls can emit 440 g and 160 g of CO, respectively 2 . In comparison, a passenger car emits 192 grams per 1 km.

There are footprints as well Hydric e Terrain. They represent, respectively, the amount of water or land required for an action.

These footprints are bigger than we think. Production of one ton of red meat 15.4 million liters of water is required. The regional trail emerges in vast areas of native forests, leading to gardens or reservoirs of hydropower plants.

As for the Internet, the water used to cool Google or Netflix data centers can be placed at the tip of the pencil, used to provide them with non-renewable electricity.

Some simple gestures can reduce that impact. Researchers at the University of Burdwan, Yale University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have shown that leaving the camera during video conferencing can reduce these footprints by 96%.

For streaming services, it is best to change the video quality High definition To Fixed definition, Which will reduce the complications by 86%.

The Internet already accounted for 3.7% of global greenhouse gas emissions before the siege was lifted due to the Govt-19 epidemic. Analysts predict a 20% increase in Internet traffic in many countries since March 2020.

If this is a trend by the end of 2021, they explain, it will require slightly larger forests than Syria (185,000 km) to re-absorb all the carbon emitted. The study is based on data from Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The trace of carbon, water and land is not proportional in all countries. For example, Internet usage in the United States has a carbon footprint of 9% higher than the global average, while its water and land footprint is 45% and 58% smaller, respectively.

Germany, the world leader in renewable energy, has a much smaller carbon footprint than the world average, but at a loss, it has a 204% larger land track. In Brazil, the water level is 218% higher than the average.

The team also surveyed the environmental trail related to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and Dictoc. But the biggest impacts come from Netflix and Zoom usage. Remember this data for your next one Call.