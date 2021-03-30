Analysis | Cos and wild masks

Case and the Wild Masks is a 2D operating system game PixelHive, Brazilian Studio. The title was published by Sodesco. With a strong retro feel, the game ends up being a great (beautiful) tribute to the likes of Classic Donkey.

A story

As you might expect, the story of Case and Wild Masks is very simple. Our protagonist Kos must save Hoko from scary vegetables. To help with his journey, Case discovers several masks with magical powers.

Despite the simplicity of the story, the story is told through beautiful illustrations that reinforce the brilliance of the art movement of the game. Get ready to be amazed by the “watercolors” of the story.

Game of Case and Wild Masks

Now it comes down to important things. Case does not hide the fact that the game is its main star. Things work very similarly to games of the genre. You can use your ears to jump, slide, jump and hit the ground, and remove the vegetables in front of you.

Playing as a case, everything happens in a very simple way. However, the game develops a lot when the masks come into operation. As I mentioned above, masks have special powers. When you use them, you combine sacred guards and change the game dramatically.

At one point, the mask is a Balkan race that brings honesty and the need to manage your flight well. In another, you become a shark, fighting and exploring in the water. The system works incredibly well and brings the most welcome genre to the game! There are 4 different masks in total: Falco, Drago, Tubario and Tigre.

Collections and re-factor

Like any good site, Case and Wild Masks use its various collections to promote reprint and increase its duration. There are 4 collections in total: Pink Crystal is presented when collecting 100 crystals in phase. On the platform there is something that opens an image after you have collected the KAZE characters. Another collectible is a kind of jade. There are two bonus rooms on each level, which are sometimes well hidden. Each room offers a piece of jewelry.

Finally, we have the crown. It is awarded for completing the level without taking damage. If you want to create 100% games, know that there are trophies and fast running to finish the whole game without damage, you demand to finish the game within 2 hours. In short, the game is full of challenges that will keep you busy for about 10 to 15 hours if you want to follow it.

If this is not your thing, it will take 3 to 4 hours to reset the game. So keep that in mind if you decide to buy the game. In my opinion nausea should not occur because it is the right time for the experience. As I mentioned above, in general, the game is very simple and the story is almost non-existent, so extending more worlds can be a stressor for the player.

Case and Wild Masks: Vail A Pena?

