Anantara Kihavah inaugurates the world’s largest water residences

Located on Baa Atoll, in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas showcases a collection of the world’s largest on-water residences with the completion of residency renovations with a two-bedroom swimming pool overlooking a crystal clear lagoon with spectacular views of the Indian Ocean.

In the Maldives’ accommodation experience, these stilted retreats have 1,500m² of space, in addition to floor-to-ceiling windows along their length, ensuring a wide view of the turquoise water. Each residence is equipped with a professional kitchen, a living room and a dining room, as well as two bedrooms.

It also has a large individual outdoor seating area, an infinity pool and an outdoor dining area, the perfect meeting point for leisure activities with family and friends. Glass-bottom whirlpools have also been installed in the bathrooms, offering special views of the marine life.

True to Maldivian heritage, each residence features Kajan palm roofs and Balau wood floors throughout the length of the outer deck, accompanied by hammocks suspended over the water. The newly enlarged swimming pools are decorated with natural Sukabumhi stone tiles reflecting the Indian Ocean.

Guests have access to the villa’s 24-hour reception service to meet any needs and a sommelier and private chef to make your Maldives experience unforgettable. Values ​​are not so accessible. Each night starts at $ 9,000 (approximately R $ 50,000) for six adults.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Photos: Personal Archives