Andre Bernardo: We will take the field with the confidence of the former and the humility of the latter – Sports

The game starts at number 2021 in Liga NOS, but Alvalade’s message remains sensible.

“In football and other sports, we enter the field with the confidence of the former and the humility of the latter. We face every match every day. “Andre Bernardo, manager of SAD Two Sport, says in this week’s editorial ‘Sporting’. Andre Bernardo ensures Sporting does not deviate from his path.

“Sports CB has not spent 19 years at the top of the Liga NOS. A particular story that has been spiritually created over the past 19 Christmass has created the impression that Sporting CB has found a destiny in football. It is important to know what needs to be done differently, with a very clear vision of the future, with determination, time and always putting the game CP in front of any personal agenda, “he emphasizes.