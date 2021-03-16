Android: Nearby sharing allows you to share files with multiple people at once

After years of waiting, Google recently introduced a file sharing feature similar to Apple’s Air Drop. Give it the name Nearby Share or Nearby Share, it’ll be more useful soon.

As the publication points out 9to5 Google, Nearby sharing will soon receive many interesting news. The opportunity to share files with multiple people at once is very relevant.

Allows you to create groups of shares nearby

There will be large news sharing groups that Google is preparing to implement. As the name implies, this feature allows you to send the same file to multiple contacts at once.

However, it should be noted that this new feature does not allow the mass sharing of multimedia files such as videos. Instead, you can only send that file to one contact at a time, however you can do it sequentially.

This means that once the file is finished sending it to one contact, the system will automatically begin sending it to the next contact. To do this, you need to share those contacts in the same group.

You will no longer be restricted to your contacts when sending files

One of the main current barriers to nearby sharing is the restriction on sending files to your contacts. Since you have to be acquaintances, these are not enough to be physically close to you.

With the next update, that barrier will disappear and you can send files to anyone. To do this, enable the “All” option in the service settings. Physical proximity is essential, but this way you can send files faster.

To increase the sender’s privacy, the smartphone will have the opportunity to control the visible time. In shared pictures we see that this time window can be limited to 5 minutes. After that time, the smartphone will disappear.

It is not yet known when users will start receiving these messages. All updates have to wait until these features become available.

