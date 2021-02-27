Home Tech Android wants to help apps track the sleep of their users

Feb 27, 2021 0 Comments
Perpetual in our daily lives, smartphones can collect useful and detailed information about users. It often complements each other in conjunction with devices such as smartbands or smartwatches.

If there was no exclusive way for Android to collect data about sleep, Google decided to change this scenario. An API dedicated to this functionality can now be used by all programmers.

Even though we don’t see it, our smartphones manage to generate static information about users.  Rather than application data, these sensors can determine a user's condition, whether he is in a certain environment, whether he is awake or asleep.


Although not much detail, this information is already being used by many applications to determine patterns in many scenes, including sleep.  There are many applications to assess sleep patterns and how the user is staying.












Because Google wanted to help developers and give them access to many more tools and information.  For this he created what he called Sleep API, Is dedicated to providing sleep information to Android users.


The method of making Google logs and sleep logs available is already known.  The first that gives “confidence in sleep” is a report of a regular interval (up to 10 minutes) and the second of daily sleep, which is recorded after the user’s awakening is detected.


Android Google API is inactive


What Google wants with the Sleep API is to create sleep measurement quality on Android.  Until now, applications have been responsible for this measurement, using sensors and developing their algorithms.  It is standardized with this innovation and allows more reliance on data.


The new API can already be explored by programmers and is already available on Android smartphones.  It comes with the latest version of Play Store and is accessible to everyone, so they can use the apps with this new feature.

