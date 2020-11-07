Andy Reid calls himself “dumb” for not hiring Matt Rule

Getty Images

Head coach Andy Reid and Panthers coach Matt Rule will face off on Sunday, but they may have been the same staff once, otherwise Reid would now call himself “dumb” to a conclusion.

While Reid was the Eagles’ coach for six seasons, Rule was an assistant at a nearby temple. Reid’s son spent time as a graduate assistant on the Temple Football program, telling his father what a great addition Rule would be to the Eagles’ staff, but Reid did not hire him, and took a job at Rule division rival Giants. workers.

“This is a dumb thing, ”Reid said via ESPN. “I should have found a place. The next thing I know, he’s with the Giants. I said, ‘My God, I do not want him to go.’ “

Wright’s son knows he’s going to do great things in Rule training.

“My son kept saying, ‘This son is an incredible football coach,'” Reid said. “‘He’s very smart. He knows both sides of the ball. He can coach anything. I tell you, he’s a star on the road.’ I have no place to bring anyone in. No place, no time. ”

Reed is an interesting training tree. Five current NFL head coaches (John Harbaugh, Doug Peterson, Ron Rivera, Sean McDermott and Matt Nagy) were assistants under Reid, and many former head coaches were Reid assistants. But Rule just escaped.