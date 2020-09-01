‘Animal Crossing’ players can decorate their virtual yard with Joe Biden campaign signs.

“Animal Crossing” has gained great popularity with Nintendo, and the Biden campaign tries to leverage its popularity through campaigns directly on the platform.
Christian Tom, Director of Digital Partnerships for the Biden Campaign, in a statement: “Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse and powerful platform that brings communities around the world together.” It’s an exciting new opportunity for the campaign.”
There are four yard signs available: the Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, the “Joe” Pride logo, and the aviator image. The campaign told CNN that “a few gamer influencers who will share their gameplay with the audience tomorrow,” the signal will start seeding.
It’s a unique partnership, but this is not the first time a presidential candidate has used video games to reach voters.
Clinton also mentioned the app at a campaign rally. “I don’t know who made Pokemon Go, but I’m trying to figure out how to get Pokemon to vote,” she said.
The Trump campaign currently does not offer yard signs in the game.
“This explains everything. Joe Biden believes he’s campaigning for the Animal Forest President in the basement,” Trump campaign’s deputy director Samantha Zager told CNN. The Trump campaign runs a resource campaign in the real world. I’ll continue to use it with reality. Americans.”
However, Animal Crossing gamers seem to have dozens more designs with the terms “MAGA” and “Trump” than “Biden”, but they have been creating custom designs that support both Trump and Biden.
Not all of Trump’s custom designs call for his reelection, and some are just memes about his appearance.