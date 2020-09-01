‘Animal Crossing’ players can decorate their virtual yard with Joe Biden campaign signs.

“Animal Crossing” has gained great popularity with Nintendo, and the Biden campaign tries to leverage its popularity through campaigns directly on the platform.

Christian Tom, Director of Digital Partnerships for the Biden Campaign, in a statement: “Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse and powerful platform that brings communities around the world together.” It’s an exciting new opportunity for the campaign.”

There are four yard signs available: the Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, the “Joe” Pride logo, and the aviator image. The campaign told CNN that “a few gamer influencers who will share their gameplay with the audience tomorrow,” the signal will start seeding.

It’s a unique partnership, but this is not the first time a presidential candidate has used video games to reach voters.