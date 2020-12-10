Through this beautiful review of the year (see video) Nintendo shows us many of the best things we can experience at Animal Crossing: New Horizons (ACNH) in 2020. The game was released for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th and has taken the hearts of gamers by storm ever since. ACNH is one of the most successful switch games of this year and has taken its place in the sales chart.

Since the release, the developers have constantly added a lot of new things to the game. In addition to the changes caused by the seasons, seasonal events and festivals, there was a big summer update so that your characters can now swim in the ocean. Otherwise, of course, we had an incredible amount of time not only with our friends and animal room companions, but also in the water, on the ground, in the air, and even in the starry sky. In the meantime you may have invested a lot of sternis in the renovation work of your house? KK to your island. Is the slider already attractive? We can talk about something new right now Winter-update Definitely look forward to a lot of great prizes!

These are just some of the goal setting shareware that you can use on your own beautiful little island. The world is definitely better here and we will spend many more wonderful hours there. Nintendo wants to provide the game with free updates in the coming year and expands it further. The Nintendo Switch console is now also available in a chic one Animal crossing design, Switch Light also has its own ACNH-bundle. If you do not have a switch yet or just want to please someone – the Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing would be a great Christmas gift.

As always, you can find more about the new horizons of animal trafficking in our Animal section: All ACNH news

