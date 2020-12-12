Animated series based on the game

From Ark: Animated series. Picture : Studio Wildcard

Starring Gerard Butler ? Yes, this is weird news, look, what I read They send me.

According to a recent press release, Ark: Animated series, First Announced Thursday night at The Game Awards, it features a new extended look that will feature animated adventures based on the hit video game, Receives a continuum. The sequel Pretending Vin DieselIt’s odd for a game about custom characters – and Diesel Studio joins the wildcard, the company behind the game, acting as the “leader of Creative Convergence” on both the sequel and the show. I firmly believe that they were created.

However, the show, produced by Studio Wildcard, Ark: Animated series Featuring Including Gerard Butler, Michael Yo, DeVary Jacobs, Elliott Page, David Tennant, Carl Urban, Jeffrey Wright and Russell Grove. Set in a mysterious way The world Ark: Survived, Which takes place in an ancient world where dinosaurs are once again considered a mystery, which follows the 21st century Australian ancient physician Helena Walker, awake in the ark, must figure out how to survive. If the game is any sign, he will control the dinosaurs and pierce a lot of trees.

The show was created by Studio Lex + Odyssey with music by Gareth Coker (Ori and the Will of the Whispers, Hollow: Infinite), D.C. Produced by Jay Oliva and co-showpiece with animated features directed by its adaptations The Dark Knight Returns And Flash point. Scripts Are in production from leading writers Margaret Bennett and Kendall Deacon Davis. Check out the trailer below.

So far, there is not a single house to air the show. But the show is still scheduled for 2022, and is being produced in two seasons, fourteen-episode series.

