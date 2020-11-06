Anne Hathaway apologizes to disabled community after ‘The Witches’ setback

He continued: “I begin by saying that I do everything I can to feel the feelings and experiences of others who are not out of fear of PC, but not hurting others seems like a decent basic condition that we should all strive for.”
Hathaway said he had to apologize to the community and regret that he had hurt anyone.
“Someone who truly believes in content, who really hates cruelty, should apologize for the pain you have caused,” he continued. “I’m sorry. I did not associate the limb difference with GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you it would never happen.”
Hathaway’s character in the film has three fingers on each hand, a condition similar to ectrodactyly, a limb disability.
A Warner Bros. spokesperson released a statement earlier this week about the setback, saying the company was “very upset to learn that portraying fictional characters in The Witches could upset people with disabilities.”
Hathaway said he would go even better.
“I would like to say that I am especially sorry for children with organ differences: now that I know better, I promise I will do better,” he wrote. “I make a special apology to everyone who loves you as much as I love my own children: sorry, I brought down your family.”
He concluded his report by guiding followers of the Lucky Finn program, a non-profit organization that helps children with disabilities.