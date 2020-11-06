Anne Hathaway apologizes to disabled community after ‘The Witches’ setback

The actress took over Instagram With one statement: “I have recently learned that many people, especially children, are suffering because of the depiction of the Grand High Witch in The Witches.”

He continued: “I begin by saying that I do everything I can to feel the feelings and experiences of others who are not out of fear of PC, but not hurting others seems like a decent basic condition that we should all strive for.”

Hathaway said he had to apologize to the community and regret that he had hurt anyone.

“Someone who truly believes in content, who really hates cruelty, should apologize for the pain you have caused,” he continued. “I’m sorry. I did not associate the limb difference with GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you it would never happen.”