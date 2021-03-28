Another attempt to clear the ship on the Suez Canal failed – News

The move was expected to be successful with the full moon and high tides expected tonight, but “unfortunately, the level of the waves did not always help” the company wrote on its Twitter account. Let Agencies quoted by Efe, a Spanish news agency that specializes in logistics services.

The ship, the size of a tall building, crossed the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Let Agencies report that the Suez Canal Authority, which manages the Egyptian sea route, will try to unload the ship again today with the help of duckboats.

In an attempt to move the ship, 14 tugs, trenches and excavations were used to remove the sand surrounding the Evergreen bow.

The captain of a duckboard involved in the operation was able to move the ship’s bow about 17 meters north on Saturday when he collided with a bank.

The cargo manager, the international Bernhard Shuttle Ship Management (PSM), said two more duckboats are expected to join the operation today.

For its part, Mersk, the owner of the ship, the main operator of the Suez Canal, recalled that even after the release, it would take three to six days to fix the massive traffic congestion created in the Red Sea connecting channel. The Mediterranean Sea and the narrowest sea route between Asia and Europe.

Some ships are already diverting their way to the Nova Esperancia Cape to avoid Africa, although more days of navigation are required to travel this route.

With a cargo capacity of 224 thousand tons, the 400-meter container carrier of the Panama-flagged Taiwanese company Evergreen blocked the channel, passing 10% of world trade and 25% of cargo containers.