Home Top News Another big plane arrives from Australia to Belém, this time a Jumbo B747-400

Another big plane arrives from Australia to Belém, this time a Jumbo B747-400

Feb 27, 2021 0 Comments
Another big plane arrives from Australia to Belém, this time a Jumbo B747-400

Receive this and other news on your mobile phone, click to access the AEROIN channel no Telegram it’s ours profile not Instagram.


After the arrival yesterday afternoon, February 25, of the huge cargo ship Antonov AN-124 Ruslan at the Júlio Cezar Ribeiro / Val-de-Cans international airport, in Belém (PA), the second plane from Australia to land this morning in the capital of Para.

This time, the air connection was made by the Boeing 747-400F registered under registration number N419MC, operated by the North American airline Atlas Air.

The Jumbo freighter, like the Antonov, left Melbourne, Australia. The departure from the land of the kangaroos took place at dawn of the 25th (early afternoon 24 Brasilia time), and stopped in Seoul (South Korea), Anchorage and Miami (both in the USA). , until take off for Bethlehem. .

The landing in Val-de-Cans took place at 10:08 am today, February 26, at the head of bed 06 of the airport.

The Boeing 747 at Belém airport – Image: FlightRadar24


The plane arrived quite late, because the approved schedule and available in the system of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) showed little at 12:30 a.m.

The Boeing 747-400F is expected to take off around lunchtime, as the original schedule only provided for two hours of solo time.

In addition to the two flights already completed, as we have already presented, the ANAC indicates two other similar operations approved for Belém, both with the large AN-124: flight ADB-3708 on March 3 and ADB-3709 on March 6, both landing. at the same time as 5:00 p.m.

READ  Australia suspends extradition with Hong Kong and features route to citizenship for city's residents

You May Also Like

SIC Notícias | CDS defends a deflation model similar to that of the United Kingdom

SIC Notícias | CDS defends a deflation model similar to that of the United Kingdom

SIC Notícias | Woman who fled UK to join ISIS barred from returning

SIC Notícias | Woman who fled UK to join ISIS barred from returning

US blocks Venezuelan opposition MP from entering country - 02/25/2021

US blocks Venezuelan opposition MP from entering country – 02/25/2021

Behind the scenes of the choice of Alanis Guillen as the new Juma Marruá

Behind the scenes of the choice of Alanis Guillen as the new Juma Marruá

Australia passes law that forces Facebook and Google to pay for journalistic content

Australia passes law that forces Facebook and Google to pay for journalistic content

Imagem ilustrativa de fenômeno da bioluminescência

The beautiful beaches that glow in the dark

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *