Another big plane arrives from Australia to Belém, this time a Jumbo B747-400

After the arrival yesterday afternoon, February 25, of the huge cargo ship Antonov AN-124 Ruslan at the Júlio Cezar Ribeiro / Val-de-Cans international airport, in Belém (PA), the second plane from Australia to land this morning in the capital of Para.

This time, the air connection was made by the Boeing 747-400F registered under registration number N419MC, operated by the North American airline Atlas Air.

The Jumbo freighter, like the Antonov, left Melbourne, Australia. The departure from the land of the kangaroos took place at dawn of the 25th (early afternoon 24 Brasilia time), and stopped in Seoul (South Korea), Anchorage and Miami (both in the USA). , until take off for Bethlehem. .

The landing in Val-de-Cans took place at 10:08 am today, February 26, at the head of bed 06 of the airport.

The Boeing 747 at Belém airport – Image: FlightRadar24





The plane arrived quite late, because the approved schedule and available in the system of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) showed little at 12:30 a.m.

The Boeing 747-400F is expected to take off around lunchtime, as the original schedule only provided for two hours of solo time.

In addition to the two flights already completed, as we have already presented, the ANAC indicates two other similar operations approved for Belém, both with the large AN-124: flight ADB-3708 on March 3 and ADB-3709 on March 6, both landing. at the same time as 5:00 p.m.