Another pro Trump commercial uses Russian footage.

The same video Effective From Shutterstock user Profile of the same name is linked to Facebook Page Konstantin Mikidov, who listed his location as the Russian city of Siberia, Novosibirsk. He did not respond to comment requests sent through Pond5 and Facebook accounts.

Two seconds later, the phrase “high tax on middle-aged retirement” appears on the screen in an advertisement, and an elderly woman stares at the window. The video titled “Stock Video of Grandma Looking at the Window” sale $60 from iStockphoto. Other terms on which the video is available on that website are “Belarus, the elderly, depression-sadness, sadness, loneliness”.

The creator of the video is “Zdyma4”. The user of that name profile The stock footage website Dreamstime shows the name “Viachaslau Rutkouski”. Rutkouski is on LinkedIn. profile He is a Belarusian photographer and uses Zdyma4 as a pseudonym. He did not respond to requests for comment.

America First Action is chaired by Linda McMahon, co-founder of the professional wrestling company WWE, along with former Small Business Commissioner and her husband Vince McMahon. As of August 31st, the group raised $82 million in 2020.

When asked for comment, America First spokeswoman Kelly Sadler said, “We also used video footage from China in several commercials. She provided a link to the Obama White House video When Biden was Vice-Chancellor in August 2011, he was speaking on US-China relations at Sichuan University in Chengdu, China. After origin Chinese Biden video is included.