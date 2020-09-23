Another problem in Houston-North Texas football game stopped due to coronavirus

The North Texas-Houston football match scheduled for Saturday was postponed and the Cougars were unable to play the opening game of their fourth season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Wednesday, North Texas said Mean Green was unable to deploy the team for the game due to four COVID-19 tests this week and subsequent contact tracking. Both schools will try to reschedule if possible.

Houston previously postponed or canceled the opening match against Rice, Memphis and Baylor. In all four cases, Houston’s enemies had a coronavirus problem that did not allow play.

The Baylor match was scheduled quickly for September 19th after Memphis was forced to postpone, causing the Bears to face their problems and cancel the day before the kickoff.

Houston Athletic Vice President Chris Pezman said, “We understand the COVID-related decision North Texas has decided not to play on Saturday, and we thank UNT Athletics Director Wren Baker, his administration and medical staff for the consistent dialogue with our program this week. “I said. statement. “I am disappointed with our student players who will continue to focus on the game this season and are ready to play this Saturday. We will continue to work to adjust our schedule so that we can play as soon as possible.”

Also, Houston canceled the September 12 match against Washington State last month when Pac-12 decided not to start the fall season on time. So Houston, which included the match, canceled or postponed the match on September 5.

On Monday, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen was asked about all postponements and cancellations. “Unfortunately, the match didn’t go on, but it was 2020 and we got used to this crap, so we’ll be ready. Let’s go north Texas.”

Two days after making these remarks, Houston found that he had no opponent.

Houston-North Texas was not the only game that was postponed. Arkansas State postponed Saturday’s match against Tulsa. This is because there were not enough players to safely play for a particular position group.

In a statement, Arkansas State Athletics Director Terry Mohazir said in a statement, “This is the result of a positive test on Monday and time to safely re-adjust before the match against other athletes who are still showing symptoms.” “This decision is based on our ability to safely put 2 Sims on the field in a position group rather than the total number of players unavailable. We are taking all precautions because the health and safety of our students remain our top priority.”

Arkansas State said it could play the October 3rd match against Coastal Carolina.