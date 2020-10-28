Antarctic fossils may be the largest flying birds to date, study shows

For decades, these fossils have been in a museum at the University of California, Berkeley, until in 2015 a graduate student named Peter Kloess began to stab.

In research Kloess identified these birds, published in the journal “Scientific Reports” on Monday, as pelagornithids, a group of predators that have roamed the Earth’s southern waters for at least 60 million years. They are known as “bone-toothed” birds because of their sharp teeth and long beak, which helped them catch fish and squid in the sea.

The birds were huge with a wingspan reaching 6.4 meters. And the research suggests that certain fossils may have been the largest of them.

Using the size and dimensions of the fossil, researchers were able to estimate the size of the remaining individuals. The paw boned bird was “the largest known specimen of the entire extinct pelagornitide group,” and the jawbone bird “looked larger if not larger than the largest known skeleton of the bone-toothed bird group.” . “