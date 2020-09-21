Anthony Davies catches the doorbell to lift the Lakers against the Nuggets in Match 2

Anthony Davis 3-point shoot with buzzer Los Angeles Lakers above Denver Nuggets Sunday Night Western Conference Finals in Game 2.

This shot gave the Lakers a 105-103 victory and Los Angeles won 2-0 in the series.

The game has 2 seconds left. Los Angeles got the ball out of bounds under his basket when Davis got the pass.

The Big Man put Nikola Jokic’s hand on his face and pulled the ball when he had about 1.5 seconds left on the clock and shot before the time expired.

Davis finished with 31 points and 9 rebounds and 2 assists and 2 blocks in 39 minutes.

Lebron James 26 points and 11 rebounds helped him with 4 assists. Danny Green scored a plus 10 in the game. He scored 11 points and scored 3 out of 10 on the 3-point range.

Denver roared again after falling 16 points at one point during the match.

Jokic scored 30 points in defeat. He also scored 6 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals in the match. Jamal Murray played 44 out of 48 minutes in the match. He took 6 rebounds to 25 points. Michael Porter Jr. scored 15 points on the bench.

These three players were the only nuggets with double numbers.

Match 3 between the two teams is set on Tuesday.