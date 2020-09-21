Home sport Anthony Davies catches the doorbell to lift the Lakers against the Nuggets in Match 2

Anthony Davies catches the doorbell to lift the Lakers against the Nuggets in Match 2

Sep 21, 2020 0 Comments
Anthony Davies catches the doorbell to lift the Lakers against the Nuggets in Match 2

Anthony Davis 3-point shoot with buzzer Los Angeles Lakers above Denver Nuggets Sunday Night Western Conference Finals in Game 2.

This shot gave the Lakers a 105-103 victory and Los Angeles won 2-0 in the series.

LEBRON JAMES second’PISSED’ for MVP-again

The game has 2 seconds left. Los Angeles got the ball out of bounds under his basket when Davis got the pass.

The Big Man put Nikola Jokic’s hand on his face and pulled the ball when he had about 1.5 seconds left on the clock and shot before the time expired.

Davis finished with 31 points and 9 rebounds and 2 assists and 2 blocks in 39 minutes.

KYLE KUZMA of LAKERS reacts to Louisville’s $12 million settlement with family of Breonna TAYLOR

Lebron James 26 points and 11 rebounds helped him with 4 assists. Danny Green scored a plus 10 in the game. He scored 11 points and scored 3 out of 10 on the 3-point range.

Denver roared again after falling 16 points at one point during the match.

Jokic scored 30 points in defeat. He also scored 6 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals in the match. Jamal Murray played 44 out of 48 minutes in the match. He took 6 rebounds to 25 points. Michael Porter Jr. scored 15 points on the bench.

These three players were the only nuggets with double numbers.

Click here to view NBA playoff coverage at FOXNEWS.COM.

Match 3 between the two teams is set on Tuesday.

READ  Olympic sprinter Deajah Stevens banned 18 months for skipped exams

You May Also Like

Eagles vs. Rams Score: Live Updates, Game Stats, Highlights, TV Channels, Week 2 Match Streaming

Eagles vs. Rams Score: Live Updates, Game Stats, Highlights, TV Channels, Week 2 Match Streaming

Refusing trade profit and trying to do business with Allen Robinson.

Refusing trade profit and trying to do business with Allen Robinson.

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25, Week 3 Highlights: Clemson Roll, UCF Impressive in Opening Game

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25, Week 3 Highlights: Clemson Roll, UCF Impressive in Opening Game

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Match Today: UCF vs. Georgia Tech, Clemson in action

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Match Today: UCF vs. Georgia Tech, Clemson in action

2020 US Open TV schedule, channel, coverage, live streaming, online watching, golf streaming time

2020 US Open TV schedule, channel, coverage, live streaming, online watching, golf streaming time

September NL hit leader Alec Bohm could finally be the NL Rookie of the Year nomination.

September NL hit leader Alec Bohm could finally be the NL Rookie of the Year nomination.

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *