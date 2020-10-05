Home Economy Anti-Amazon protests in LA, activists marching to Jeff Bezos’ home

Oct 05, 2020 0 Comments
A group of climate and labor activists gathered in Los Angeles to protest Amazon and its founders. Jeff Bezos … and they are protesting to his doorstep.

The Essential Workers Congress is a group of former and incumbent Amazon warehouse employees, and the company’s mission to lead this march is to inform the company’s working conditions and its impact on the climate.

The protests began at 2pm in Will Rogers State Park, and the group spoke to the crowd about Amazon’s allegations of corporate greed and abuse of the planet.

I’ve seen many people holding signs that say “Tax Bezos”.

Protesters are now marching to Bezos Pad in Beverly Hills, less than a mile from the park, and plan to stop and protest before returning to the park.

The march was promoted online earlier this week with the tagline “The wrong Amazon is burning!” …And the protests are just a week before Amazon’s popular Prime Day begins.

As we’ve reported… the ecommerce giant is already having a bad publicity week after it’s been almost public. 20 THOUSAND coronavirus cases In the labor force from March.

And, this protest isn’t about it.

