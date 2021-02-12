Appeal to explicitly sentence Theas

In the intervention on the Porto Canal, the Director of Communications of the Dragons, FC Porto will wait for the decision of the disciplinary board, to assess any appeal of the sentence, asking for a verdict, due to the expulsion of the controversial Luis Theos.

FC Porto did not quell the uprising. Francisco J., communications director of the Porto logo. Marx said on Thursday that blue and white officials would wait for the Portuguese Football Association’s disciplinary council to release a sentencing map, before considering a possible appeal to Luis Diaz regarding the situation.

“We hope it will not be punished, but after the Order Council looks at the pictures and pronounces it, we will only decide whether or not to appeal,” said Francisco J.

On the special broadcast of the show “Universo Porto” on the Porto Canal, Francisco J. Marx criticized the performance of referees Luis Godinho and VAR Hugo Miguel, in Wednesday’s match in Prague (1-1), the semi-final of the first round of the Portuguese football trophy, marked by the relentless injury of David Carmo, who was unknowingly injured by David Carmo.

After pointing out several refereeing errors, the Porto communications director concluded the mathematics: “From January 15, until FC Porto-Benfica, until yesterday, FC Porto had games with terrible results. This month, they take six points from us: Benfica, Balenciaga SAD and Draws are wins, “said Francisco J.

The Porto director also revealed that four to five dozen young fans of the club had come to pick up the team on their return from Prague, but the support effort was thwarted by police intervention. “We know we’re in jail. Supporters were attacked by police, shots and rubber bullets. Eight cars appeared, ten policemen in each and all fled. This only happens when they are FC Porto supporters,” he said.