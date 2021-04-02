Home science Appears in the new Moto G20 and Moto G60 films

Motorola has stopped being one of the exceptions, introducing more Moto GS this year than previous years.

Today, some smartphone manufacturers choose a different strategy than the ones that have a very comprehensive list of proposals for all types of users, even though the terminals are all very similar.

A Motorola Stopped being one of the exceptions, and launched more this year Moto G. Than in previous years. It will not stop. We know this OriginDog Two new terminals, the Moto G20 and the Moto G60, was able to see the design except to find some of the characteristics of them.

Different design, different range


If we look at the pictures of the two terminals, we see how Moto G60 seems to be the most expensive and sophisticated terminal. This is clear from the choice Screen Like the Moto G20, it was drilled instead of the peak option.
The new Moto G20 and Moto G60 will appear in the leaked images
The camera module of the two is different, but it follows the same design line we saw in other manufacturers Samsung e OnePlus, With an almost rectangular element containing sensors.

First features of the Moto G20 and Moto G60

As for the specifications, it is known Moto G60 It will have three rear cameras with a 108 MPX main sensor, although we do not know which sensor, the second sensor will be an 8 MPX wide angle and the third 2 MPX depth measurement sensor. The front camera is 32 MPX.

The European model of this terminal will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory and will have NFC. The fingerprint sensor will be on the back under the brand logo.

Oh Moto G20 aAlthough low-end, it uses a quad camera system, although we already know that having more cameras does not make a smartphone better. It has a fingerprint sensor on the back and a slightly less polished design. Internal memory is 64GB and 4GB RAM and a Drums At 5000 mAh.

There is currently no official information on the date or prices they will be offered, however it should not take too long to officially enter the platform.

