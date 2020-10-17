Home Economy Apple AirPods and other Prime Day 2020 leftover discounts this weekend

Oct 17, 2020 0 Comments
Only the best deals on gadgets approved by Verge will receive a Verge Deals approval stamp, so if you are looking for deals on your next gadget or futures from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, etc. Where to be.

If you haven’t paid any attention to what’s happening in the tech space this week, you’ve missed the iPhone 12 announcement with Amazon Prime Day 2020. Pre-order your iPhone 12 here, But some of these deals are still going on when it comes to Prime Day 2020. That’s far from covering 80 of the best tech deals we’ve seen recently on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. But what’s left is still worth checking.

First, Daily Steals sells second-generation AirPods with wired charging cases. It matches the prime day deal, $115.. Please enter the code to get this price VERGEPODS Upon payment. These are new/open box models that arrive with retail packaging and all original accessories and come with a 1-year warranty via Daily Steals.

