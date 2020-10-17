Apple AirPods and other Prime Day 2020 leftover discounts this weekend

This story is part of the following story group.
If you haven’t paid any attention to what’s happening in the tech space this week, you’ve missed the iPhone 12 announcement with Amazon Prime Day 2020. Pre-order your iPhone 12 here, But some of these deals are still going on when it comes to Prime Day 2020. That’s far from covering 80 of the best tech deals we’ve seen recently on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. But what’s left is still worth checking.
First, Daily Steals sells second-generation AirPods with wired charging cases. It matches the prime day deal, $115.. Please enter the code to get this price VERGEPODS Upon payment. These are new/open box models that arrive with retail packaging and all original accessories and come with a 1-year warranty via Daily Steals.
- Apple’s AirPods with wireless charging case Walmart and Target (Usually $200).
- Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds are $30 off their usual price. Amazon and Best buy. It’s typically $180, and $150 in titanium black or gold/beige colors.
- Sony’s ZV-1 camera It’s $700 at Best Buy, a huge discount off the usual $800 price.
- Microsoft Surface Pro X (Black) (SQ1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) It’s $800 in the Microsoft Store (usually $1,000).
- Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage) It’s $800 in the Microsoft Store (usually $1,000).
- Get Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display and New Chromecast with Google TV $245 at Target (usually $280 together).
- Lenovo’s Yoga C940 Laptop (4K, i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB) It’s $1,200 (usually $1,500) at Best Buy, $200 less than the previous high.
- Remastered version Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Both are discounted PS4 and Xbox One Dropped from $40 to $34 on Amazon.