Apple celebrates Chinese New Year on iPhone 12 Pro Max

Chinese New Year is celebrated on February 12. It is time for the Chinese community to say goodbye to rats and prepare for the arrival of the Metal Ax. According to the annual tradition, Apple is making a special short film to commemorate this event.

This year, the film was filmed on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Chinese New Year with Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera

On February 12, the Chinese will celebrate the arrival of the New Year. To mark the occasion, Apple produced a very interesting short film, as it has done in previous years.

According to Chinese mythology, the film is a moving story about a woman and mythical creature neon, an animal that lives in the sea or in the mountains and leaves to feed people and animals at the beginning of the Chinese New Year. .

As a result, Apple released a 12-minute video on its YouTube channel:

How Apple recorded this video

According to tradition, Apple also released a video on its channel explaining how to record a clip for making a short film.

The company demonstrates the process of capturing images that illuminate the powerful photo and video capabilities of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

This work was filmed by Dolby Vision, which allows for some sharp images in low light environments.

Apple has come up with a number of plans using the new features available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, in particular, the capabilities of photography and video capabilities.

