Apple does not allow users to change their music usage in iOS 14.5

With iOS 14, Apple came up with an innovation that users have been asking for a long time. From this version, many of the standard Apple system applications can be changed and replaced by others at the user’s discretion.

The move was expected to be followed by Apple, and the initial version of iOS 14.5 seemed to show it. Now that everything has changed, Apple has come to deny that it can transfer its music app to someone else.

Change the music app on iOS

In the beta version of iOS 14.5 tested came an interesting new feature in iOS. When Sree asks you to listen to a song, Apple's Virtual Assistant will show you a list of apps on the iPhone, so you can choose which one to use.

With this decision, Sri will open this application in the future and thus be selected. This new behavior was understood by many as a change in line with what already existed. Finally, you will be given the opportunity to choose the music application.

After all this is only an option of Sree

To clarify this matter, Apple has now come to the public to provide some important explanations on this matter. The company revealed that this new option is limited to Sree, which allows the virtual assistant to understand not only the music but also how to listen to different types of content.

Users may want to use SpotFi to listen to music, but Apple prefers the Podcast app or another app to listen to their podcasts. They may also want to use another application for audiobooks. Sri may also ask for options in the future.

Apple will not change anything in iOS 14.5

Apple also revealed an important fact about the new version of the iPhone operating system. There is no other way in iOS settings to define the music app to use. As we have already shown it already exists for email or browser.

While change is not expected, it still seems to be in testing. In previous iOS 14.5 beta versions, this functionality was removed and is now reconnected. It remains to be seen whether this novelty will be present in the final version of iOS.