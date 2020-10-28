Apple FCC filing hint for hidden reverse wireless charging feature on iPhone 12

Reverse wireless charging was one of the rumored features of the iPhone 11 last year, but Apple is said to have removed it from the final version of the device. Now, according to FCC filings for the iPhone 12, this year’s device may have a functional reverse wireless charging system.

Following iPhone 11 rumors in 2019 iFixit Disassemble a new smartphone As usual, the iPhone 11 Pro has some components that are part of the two-way wireless charging system, but it’s not yet complete, so I found that it doesn’t work at all.

This suggests that Apple actually attempted to implement this technology on last year’s iPhones, but there were no rumors of two-way wireless charging on the iPhone 12. However, the new FCC file suggests that new phones may have this technology.

As Jeremy Horwitz first discovered, the FCC documentation for the iPhone 12 model provides interesting details on how to wirelessly charge these devices. The FCC says the iPhone 12 works with a regular Qi charger and also works with the new “360 kHz charging capability” that allows you to charge accessories.

This is an interesting fact because Apple didn’t mention this feature on stage, and it’s definitely disabled on iPhone 12 devices at least for now. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple can withhold this new reverse charge through MagSafe. The rumored AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2.

Of course, Apple could specifically announce new AirPods that work with the iPhone 12’s new MagSafe system. This will explain why they haven’t mentioned reverse wireless charging so far. Unfortunately, details on this are currently unknown.

Are you excited about the two-way wireless charging capability available on your iPhone 12? Let us know in the comments below.

