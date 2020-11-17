Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Apple’s big woes are not over as older Mac users report glitches

Made with older MacBook Pro computers Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) Their owners get the brick after using the latest Magos Big Sur updates The Edge Announced Monday.

What happened: According to The Verge, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be among the most commonly affected laptops in late 2013 and mid-2014.

The problem is said to involve a black screen during installation, which the user cannot fix. The problem was first Observed Notes on Reddit posts by users asking Macromers to bring their machines in for repair by Apple.

One user wrote, “I have a late 2013 MacBook Pro 13. I tried to update the Big Shrink, and after some improvements the screen turned black” Reddit. “The screen is running, but there is no noise and the fans are not spinning [I] Can’t go to recovery or internet recovery. NVRAM tried to reset SMC, connects to external monitor, nothing works. ”

Why this is important: The Verge noted that demand for the latest version of Makos has reduced the number of California-based technology companies’ servers, such as Cupertino.

Big Surin users have also reported issues with the opening Third party applications On their computers, others express privacy concerns because of a security feature called a “gatekeeper”.

There is a company led by Tim Cook Set the steps It wants to fix the flaws that will affect Magos by next year.

Price action: Apple shares rose nearly 0.9% to close at $ 120.30 on Monday, falling 0.33% hours later.