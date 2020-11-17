Home Tech Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Apple’s big woes are not over as older Mac users report glitches

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Apple’s big woes are not over as older Mac users report glitches

Nov 17, 2020 0 Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) - Apple's big woes are not over as older Mac users report glitches

Made with older MacBook Pro computers Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) Their owners get the brick after using the latest Magos Big Sur updates The Edge Announced Monday.

What happened: According to The Verge, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be among the most commonly affected laptops in late 2013 and mid-2014.

The problem is said to involve a black screen during installation, which the user cannot fix. The problem was first Observed Notes on Reddit posts by users asking Macromers to bring their machines in for repair by Apple.

One user wrote, “I have a late 2013 MacBook Pro 13. I tried to update the Big Shrink, and after some improvements the screen turned black” Reddit. “The screen is running, but there is no noise and the fans are not spinning [I] Can’t go to recovery or internet recovery. NVRAM tried to reset SMC, connects to external monitor, nothing works. ”

Why this is important: The Verge noted that demand for the latest version of Makos has reduced the number of California-based technology companies’ servers, such as Cupertino.

Big Surin users have also reported issues with the opening Third party applications On their computers, others express privacy concerns because of a security feature called a “gatekeeper”.

There is a company led by Tim Cook Set the steps It wants to fix the flaws that will affect Magos by next year.

Price action: Apple shares rose nearly 0.9% to close at $ 120.30 on Monday, falling 0.33% hours later.

© 2020bensinga.com. Benzinga did not offer investment advice. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like

Microsoft wants Bethesda games to be "first or best" on its sites Eurogamer.net

Microsoft wants Bethesda games to be “first or best” on its sites Eurogamer.net

Microsoft teams now allow you to use workplace applications directly in meetings

Microsoft teams now allow you to use workplace applications directly in meetings

Amazon Echo Early Black Silver Deals: Save Big on Echo Show 5 and more

Amazon Echo Early Black Silver Deals: Save Big on Echo Show 5 and more

Target Black Friday 2020 Ad Scan: off 50 and so on from Apple Watch

Target Black Friday 2020 Ad Scan: off 50 and so on from Apple Watch

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have two new free games on Series X and Xbox One

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have two new free games on Series X and Xbox One

Alert issued to millions of new iPhone 12 users

Alert issued to millions of new iPhone 12 users

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *