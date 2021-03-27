Apple Introduces Emergency Security Update for iPhone and iPod

Apple has released a new update for iOS 14.4.2, which, according to the brand, should be installed soon on all iPhone and iPad users. All in all it is a security solution to the vulnerable who is actively exploited.

This update will serve all iPhone models from the 6s generation. This applies to iPod Pro, iPod Air 2 and above, 5th generation iPod and later and everyone from iPod Mini 4.

There is a problem with the script that can run on a website

According to a note left by Apple, the fix vulnerability allows “maliciously designed web content to create cross-site scripts”. It basically means Hackers We can run Scripts Malicious sites you have visited.

The effects of this vulnerability are huge, and it should make the user aware of the need to install this update as soon as possible. Among the disadvantages is the use of Apple to steal users’ personal information.

Knowing that this vulnerability was being exploited by criminals, Apple was quick to fix the issue to ensure the safety of all its users. It is now the user’s responsibility to install this debugger on their devices.

This setback presented itself when Apple was directing efforts to complete the development of iOS 14.5. However, its focus on this version of the operating system is temporarily set aside to resolve this issue quickly.

How to Install or iOS 14.4.2

Most likely, you have already been notified to install this version of iOS. If you do not already have one, here are the steps you can take to install it:

Go to Settings

General

Software update

If iOS 14.4.2 is not yet installed on your iPhone or iPad, you should find an update ready to install on your device here.

