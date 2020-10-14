Apple iPhone 12 with 5G, HomePod Mini and more: everything announced today

Sarah Tew/Apple by CNET/Screenshot



This story Apple event, All the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Another year, another iPhone. (Did you say that last year?) It’s the last year of Twindom before the iPhone became a teenager. Apple has released four models. Iphone 12 First on tuesday A major overhaul of the iPhone design After 2017 Iphone xIntroduced, face unlocking and better screen technology. This year they have a variety of colors, more models and 5G Wireless support across the lineup. In addition to this HomePod Mini Smart speaker, we MagSafe wireless charging system iPhone and stealth release $50 Beats Flex wireless headphones.

Here How to order iPhone 12, Mini, Pro and Pro Max models, At different prices on different dates.

Apple is late 5G Incorporates a party (if you can call it “late” when the party has just started) and poses for new wireless technologies Apple’s Potential Problem, But still Big win for companies and carriers. And experts already The impact of the new design on repairability, Apple already ranks pretty low on that score.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said IPhone on 5G ultra broadband network Expansion plans, including turning on 5G networks nationwide. The iPhone 12 has a custom antenna design and has been tested a lot according to Apple. All models support mmWave 5G, at least in the US.



Now playing:

Look at this:

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max explained

9:16



Apple has updated wireless charging to: MagSafe for iPhone, The new charging coil design with magnets allows you to snap compatible accessories such as cases and other docks to the back.

James Martin / CNET The thinner, smaller, and lighter iPhone 12 incorporates a new OLED Super Retina XDR display that boasts a 460ppi pixel density and Dolby Vision HDR support. The screen also has a new layer of Ceramic Shield protection. that is A14 Bionic, Is the same chip on the new iPad Air with improved AI processing. Of course there is a new camera, an f2.4 ultra wide camera and a dual setup with f1.6 wide, a night mode available for all cameras and night time lapse. It starts at $799 in the US, £799 in the UK and $1,349 in Australia. Read more.



Now playing:

Look at this:

iPhone 12 includes Smart HDR 3 and improved night mode.

3:14



Screenshot of CNET Both the 6.1-inch Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max feature premium materials and a rider for three cameras, depth mapping, AR and low-light autofocus. The third telephoto camera in the Pro Max has a new sensor with sensor shift image stabilization, which is popular with regular cameras. It also has Apple ProRaw, a new format for compositing computed photos and applying processing as parameters, so you can change adjustments such as sharpness afterwards. For video, you can record 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR. The Pro starts at $999 (£999, AU$1,699) and the Pro Max starts at $1,099 (£1,099, AU$1,849). Read more.



Now playing:

Look at this:

Apple unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

10:05



Screenshot of CNET This 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini offers the same features as the iPhone 12 and is smaller, thinner, and lighter. Pricing starts at $699 in the US, $699 in the UK, and $1,199 in Australia (same as last year’s iPhone 11). Read more.



Now playing:

Look at this:

iPhone 12 Mini: Same specifications as iPhone 12

3:35



HomePod Mini Offer November 15th for $99 Screenshot of CNET Apple’s smaller smart speakers look like dining table candles. The new Mini has a completely redesigned audio architecture and automatically adjusts the sound characteristics using “computer audio”. When you get close, it can auto-pair with your iPhone and, of course, tightly integrates with Siri. It costs $99 (£99, AU$149).