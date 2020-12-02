Apple is announcing the best App Store apps and games of 2020

Apple today Announced Winners of the 2020 App Store Best Award recognizing the best apps and games for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac. The company also shared a traditional list of the most popular apps of 2020.

The best apps of 2020

Awake! Developed by independent developer Andres Canella, it has been selected as the best iPhone app of 2020. The app brings fast and easy exercises that anyone can do in home offices and classrooms.

Popular Zoom in The video-chat app was named the best iPod app of 2020 because it allowed students around the world to learn from their homes during epidemics. Zoom was also the most downloaded free app in the App Store by 2020.

For Mac, Fantastic Flexibits was selected as the best app of 2020 available in the App Store. The app is a popular calendar alternative for MacOS users, bringing advanced features for managing meetings, tasks and syncing everything between different sites.

Disney + Won the Apple TV app of the year Area – App designed to help users focus, relax and sleep – Named the 2020 Best App for Apple Watch.

2020 is the best game

Apple’s annual award is dedicated to games available in the App Store. This year, the Open World Games Kensh’s impact Selected as Best iPhone Game. Choose iPad, Apple Legends of Ranetora Game of the Year from Riot Games.

Disco Elysium, A detective RPG game, was selected as the Game of the Year for Mac – considering only what is available on the Mac App Store. Finally, for Apple TV, Tantra trials of fear Game of the Year selected. Tandara Tests of Fear was created by a Brazilian studio and brings many challenges in the 2D universe.

Apple also chose the best game available on the company’s subscription gaming site Apple Arcade. Sneaky Saskatchewan 2020 was the choice. The game was released last year, which helps you “live the life of a Saskatchewan” by walking in camps, eating from the refrigerators of tourist baskets, fishing in the lake and more.

Application trends of 2020

In addition to the best apps and games from 2020 for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch and Mac, it also featured some other great apps available in the Apple App Store. This includes Shine, Explain everything on the white board, கரிபு, Pokemon GO, And ShareTheMeal.

Users can find both lists in the App Store Today tab Best applications And Games From 2020 – it brings Zoom in, Dictoc, Within us, And Call of Duty: Mobile Top of the rankings.

Developers behind these apps will be given an aluminum App Store icon, with the winner’s name engraved on the other side.

What did you think of the list? Do you know all the applications? Let us know in the comments section below.

