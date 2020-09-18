Home Tech Apple is making Shazam a bigger part of the iPhone.

Sep 18, 2020
Apple buys music recognition app Shazam 2018 year, Now we are integrating into iOS in another great way. The new music recognition feature can identify songs playing around you and apps on your phone. It also works when listening to music with headphones.

The new feature is available as a toggle in the Control Center, but developer If you want to try it now, try the beta version of iOS 14.2. This toggle looks like a small Shazam icon and you just tap it to start listening on your iPhone.

Image: Apple

You can already use Siri to call Shazam and identify songs playing around you, but being able to identify music from the app can also be useful. For example, if you’re wondering what song the creator has chosen for their TikTok or YouTube video.

Interestingly, Android users were able to use Shazam to identify the music playing through their headphones. From June 2019. It’s not clear why this feature took more than a year to get to iOS.

It is not yet clear when the final iOS 14.2 will be released along with this feature. iOS 14 has just been released. The other day -Or it may slip with an additional release. However, the new iPhone is due to launch in October, so it will probably be around then.

