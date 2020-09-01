Apple prepares 75 million 5G iPhones with new watches and iPads

(Bloomberg)-Apple Inc. has asked vendors to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones later this year. This is a sign that demand for the company’s most important products is holding on in the middle, roughly the same as last year’s launch. Global pandemic and recession.

California-based tech giant Cupertino expects shipments of these next-generation iPhones to reach up to 80 million units in 2020. Apple plans to release four new models in October with 5G wireless speeds, different designs, and different screen sizes, said those who asked not to comment on unannounced products.

Among the comprehensive product updates coming in the fall, Apple is preparing a new iPad Air with a screen similar to the Edge-to-Edge iPad Pro, two new Apple Watch versions, and the first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand. The smaller HomePod speakers are also working. An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

Suppliers of Silicon Valley giants rose on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and LG Display Co. rose 2%, lens supplier Largan Precision Co. rose 4.1%, and headphone assembly company Goertek Inc. rose 2.1%.

Apple and its manufacturing partners always increase production each fall before a new iPhone is released. In the summer of 2019, the supplier was preparing to make parts for 75 million handsets. The targets for 2018 were similar, so this year’s target of 75 to 80 million is a sign of optimism. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., a key iPhone assembly partner, also known as Foxconn, posted several announcements last month to WeChat, which is recruiting employees from a major iPhone campus in Zhengzhou, a central Chinese city.

While the Covid-19 outbreak is ruining the global economy and disrupting supply chains, Apple is seeing strong demand for iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers from people who work and study remotely. IPhone sales in recent quarters broke Wall Street expectations. The device still accounts for almost half of Apple’s sales, and often exceeds 60% during the holiday season. This year, Apple’s stock soared 76%, breaking the market value of $2 trillion for the first time in the US

For the first time, the four new phones will be divided into two basic models and two high-end models, all of which will feature OLED displays with improved color and clarity. The two regular iPhones come in a new 5.4-inch size and 6.1-inch option, while Pro devices can choose between 6.1-inch or enlarged 6.7-inch displays. This will be the largest ever in Apple’s history. Iphone.

All new smartphones will have an updated design with square corners similar to the iPad Pro, and high-end phones will continue to use stainless steel corners compared to the cheaper version of the aluminum side. The company is also planning a dark blue option for the pro model to replace the midnight green of the 2019 iPhone 11 Pro line.

Read more: Apple plans an iPad-like design for the next-generation iPhone, the smaller HomePod.

At least the bigger Pro phones will have the same LIDAR cameras as the latest iPad Pros, so augmented reality apps can better understand their surroundings. One of the most significant improvements for the new handset is the new A14 processor, which upgrades speed and power efficiency.

Some Apple employees testing new devices think the new 6.7-inch screen is one of the most notable improvements this year, said those familiar with the situation. Some testers have also found that some of the current 5G networks do not significantly improve connection speeds, people added.

According to people familiar with the mixed launch strategy, Apple plans to launch low-end phones faster than pro devices. In a recent conference call, Apple said that the new iPhone will be released “a few weeks” later than last year’s model, which started shipping on September 20th. This year’s launch is expected to be the latest since the iPhone X launch in November. 2017.

This year’s iPhone’s design and many features were completed before the spread of Corona 19, but the epidemic caused problems with final testing, delaying production start by weeks. The new iPhone will be released late, but Apple’s iOS 14 software will be released in September, people said.

