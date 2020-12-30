Apple records iPhone activity over Christmas

By Christmas time, many people have bought Apple devices for themselves or for acquaintances or family. While Apple has set a new record for devices implemented during the Christmas period, the latest data points to that.

The company said Outrage analysis, U.S. on Christmas Day. Nine of the ten smartphone functions in the iPhone account. The most enabled versions are the iPhone 11, followed by the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

This high number of functions may be one reason why many users report problems with Apple services. On Christmas Day the company had some setbacks regarding the implementation method for new devices and many failures were recorded.

Although the reasons for this have not been properly confirmed, the peak of activity at this time may have been higher than Apple expected, which could lead to problems.

Interestingly, of all the devices sold during this period, the iPhone 12 Mini may not be the most popular one, although it is one of the best-approved in the community and follows the positive sales trend of the iPhone SE.