Apple releases iOS 14.1 with widget bug fixes and iPhone 12 support

Apple unveils iOS 14.1 today ahead of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro releases on Friday. iOS 14.1 New iPhone 12 features There is a list of various bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple also released iPadOS 14.1 with support for the new iPad Air, available on Friday.

iOS 14.1 supports 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in Photos for iPhone 8 and later. This comes because the iPhone 12 adds support to record video in 10-bit HDR quality. The iPhone 12 will come with iOS 14.1 by default.

In addition to 10-bit HDR support, iOS 14.1 fixes a number of issues with home screen widgets, improves the Mail app, Apple Music, and more.

Here are the full bullet release notes for iOS 14.1.

Added support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in photos for iPhone 8 and later

Fixed an issue where some widgets, folders and icons were displayed in a reduced size on the home screen

Resolves an issue where dragging a widget from the home screen could remove an app from a folder

Fixed an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from the wrong alias

Fixed an issue where local information was not displayed on incoming calls

Fixed an issue on some devices where the lock screen emergency call button could overlap the text entry box when the enlarged display mode and alphanumeric passcode were selected

Addresses an issue where some users are sometimes unable to download or add songs to the library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixed an issue where the 0 was not displayed in the calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution may be temporarily reduced when starting playback

Fix family member’s Apple Watch couldn’t be set up for some users

Resolves an issue with Apple Watch case material showing incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue with Files apps that could incorrectly mark content as unavailable by some MDM-managed cloud service providers

Improved compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

You can update your iPhone to iOS 14.1 by going to the Settings app and selecting General and then Software Update. iOS 14.1 is currently in release, so if it doesn’t appear immediately, keep checking for the rest of the day.

iOS 14.2 is also in beta testing for developers and public beta users, but it’s not clear when it will be released to everyone. iOS 14.2 added New music recognition features, AirPlay 2 and Control Center updates, and more.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more Apple news, check out 9to5Mac on YouTube.