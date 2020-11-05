Apple releases iOS 14.2, including new emojis and wallpapers, HomePod Intercom support, and more

After releasing a release candidate version last week, iOS 14.2 is now available to all iPhone users. Apple also released iPadOS 14.2 and iOS 12.4.9 for older devices.

iOS 14.2 includes many changes and new features, including over 100 new emojis and new wallpapers. There is also support for the iPhone 12 leather sleeve with MagSafe, but there is no release date for that accessory yet.

iOS 14.2 and iOS 12.4.9 also include notable security patches.

IOS 14.2 elsewhere Improvement of playing controls on the lock screen With the redesigned AirPlay 2 controls in Control Center. Another new change in iOS 14.2 is New Shazam Toggle Can be added to the control center.

To add the new Shazam music recognition toggle to your Control Center, first make sure you’re running the developer beta of iOS 14.2, released today. Then open the Settings app, select “Control Center” and find Shazam under the “Add Control” header. Then you can add Shazam toggles and rearrange them accordingly.

iOS 14.2 also offers optimized battery charging for AirPods and AirPods Pro. This feature is designed to reduce battery aging and extend the overall life of AirPods batteries. What this means is that iOS 14.2 will learn how and when to charge. AirPods Wait for the battery to be removed from the charger to charge it to 100% capacity.

Here are some of the new features included in iOS 14.2.

100+ new emoticons including animals, food, faces, household items, musical instruments, emoticons with gender and more

8 new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

The magnifier uses the LiDAR sensor included with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max to detect people around you and report distance.

IPhone 12 leather sleeve support with MagSafe

Battery charging optimized for AirPods to slow down battery aging by reducing the amount of time AirPods are fully charged

Headphone audio level notification to warn you when audio levels can affect your hearing

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout the house

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio

Option to provide statistics on exposure notifications to participating public health authorities without identifying you

iOS 14.2 also fixes the following bugs and performance issues. There are fixes for camera applications, voice memos, Apple Cash, and more. Improvements and bug fixes are as follows:

Apps may crash on home screen dock

When you start the camera viewfinder, it may appear black.

Keyboard on lock screen may miss touch when trying to enter password

Reminders can default to a time in the past.

Content may not be displayed in the photo widget

Weather widget can display maximum temperature in Celsius by setting it to Fahrenheit.

Next Hour Precipitation Chart Description of Weather May Incorrectly Show When Precipitation Stops

Voice memo recording is interrupted by incoming calls.

The screen may go black while playing a Netflix video.

Apple Cash may not be able to send or receive money when requested through Siri

Opening the Apple Watch app may quit unexpectedly

For some users, exercise GPS route or health data doesn’t sync between Apple Watch and iPhone.

Audio incorrectly displayed as “not playing” in the CarPlay dashboard

Device may not charge wirelessly

Exposure notifications are disabled when restoring iPhone from an iCloud backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration

iPadOS 14.2 release notes

iPadOS 14.2 includes the following enhancements to the iPad.

The magnifier can detect people around you and report distances using the LiDAR sensor included in the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation).

The camera’s scene detection uses intelligent image recognition to identify objects within the scene and automatically enhance photos on iPad Air (4th generation).

The camera’s automatic FPS automatically reduces the frame rate when recording video, improving low-light capture and optimizing file size on iPad Air (4th generation).

This release also addresses the following issues:

