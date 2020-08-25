Apple releases iOS 14 public beta 6 with time picker alterations, Spatial Audio toggle, extra

On the very same working day as iOS 14 beta 6 was launched to developers, Apple is also releasing the sixth general public beta of iOS 14. This update is readily available to all customers enrolled in Apple’s beta program system.

As we stated this morning, Apple is switching to weekly release program for iOS 14 betas as we in close proximity to the typical steady release this tumble. Today’s launch of iOS 14 beta 6 to general public beta testers features a assortment of compact modifications this sort of as much more interface tweaks the date picker and some notable bug fixes:

Encrypted APFS volumes now look in the sidebar of the Information app

Handle Heart: The Plane Mode indicator now demonstrates the existing Plane Mode standing in Options.

Management Heart now indicates “Phone” is making use of the microphone for phone calls placed over the mobile community and more than Wi-Fi networks.

Just one of the changes released in iOS 14 is the new time picker that ditches the iconic scrolling wheel, but iOS 14 beta 5 introduced again the scrolling wheel…sort of. This week’s release of iOS 14 beta 6 tends to make additional interface tweaks:

If you are intrigued in signing up for Apple’s community beta testing application, you can do so via Apple’s web-site right below. Apple’s new program model will not be total until eventually the drop, at which issue it will be unveiled to the basic general public. Testers must still expect performance and balance troubles when jogging the iOS 14 community beta on primary products for the time becoming.

Apple warns about jogging the iOS 14 community beta:

The Apple Beta Software package Method lets users attempt out pre-release software. The responses you supply on high-quality and usability helps us detect difficulties, fix them, and make Apple software even greater. Make sure you be aware that since the general public beta software program has not nevertheless been commercially introduced by Apple, it may well include glitches or inaccuracies and may possibly not operate as nicely as commercially introduced software program. Be confident to again up your Iphone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac working with Time Machine ahead of putting in beta software.

iOS 14 provides a range of new capabilities and abilities to Apple iphone consumers, this sort of as assistance for widgets on the household display, photograph-in-image, App Library, and a lot additional. Curious what Apple’s major application variations will do for your Iphone, iPad, Apple Check out, Apple Television, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s protection below:

FTC: We use revenue earning auto affiliate one-way links. Extra.

Examine out 9to5Mac on YouTube for much more Apple news:

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=DIs_8YDyRRw