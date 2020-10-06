Apple Removes Third-Party Audio Products From Store, Reduces Sonos Inventory

Sonos shares have since fallen by more than 2% in expansion trading. Bloomberg report Apple removed its online store for third-party audio products and instructed retailers to do so as well.

When I visited the Speakers & Headphones category of the Apple online store on Monday, I only showed Apple products. Previously, Apple stores were particularly tightly integrated with Apple services like AirPlay, bringing headphones and speakers from third-party manufacturers that allowed users to stream music from iPhone to speakers without plugging in a cord.

Apple manufactures a wide range of audio products under the Beats brand, and products such as AirPods wireless earbuds and HomePod smart speakers under Apple’s leading brands. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple is developing high-end over-ear headphones that will carry its own brand. Early this year.

In the quarter ending in June, Apple reported $6.45 billion in sales of other products, which accounted for about 10% of the company’s sales. However, the sales category includes headphones and speakers as well as other products such as the Apple Watch.

In addition to Sonos, the brands affected include Logitech and Bose. Real Apple stores and online stores have previously sold speakers such as Sonos SL speakers and Logitech’s Ultimate Ears Boom speakers. Apple previously carried Bose noise canceling headphones. Apple started carrying Sonos’ latest speaker, the Sonos One SL. January. Apple regularly adds and removes third-party products offered by the store.

Logitech cases, webcams and keyboards are still available from Apple, and inventory has dropped below 1% after opening hours.

Representatives from Apple and Sonos declined to comment. Logitech did not immediately respond to requests for comment.