Apple replaces AirPods Pro with static and hard issues.

Apple has launched a servicing program for AirPods Pros, which, above all, have hard and static issues. Picture: Adam Clark Estes

Rest assured if you hear noise or crackling noise on your AirPods Pro. You are sane. The sound problem is really an Apple problem and the company wants to fix it for free.

Apple is Service program Friday for AirPods Pro manufactured before October 2020 According to Apple, users with the affected device may hear an increasing crackling or static sound in a noisy environment when exercising or talking on the phone. In addition to this issue, some AirPods Pros also have issues with active noise canceling not working as expected, which can lead to issues like bass loss.

Other issues include increased background sounds such as airplane or street noise.

Users experiencing one or more of the above issues should contact Apple or Apple Certification Have your service provider inspect your device. Apple or service provider decision Your AirPods Pro will be replaced once we confirm that the device is eligible for the service program. This program applies to one or both earbuds.

However, even if the earbuds are replaced, the AirPods Pro case is not affected by sound issues and the service program does not apply.

Apple hasn’t specified what is causing the sound problem, but some speculated it was a sound problem. Hardware problem. user have Complained about the problem for months. In May, Apple Troubleshooting advice On the website People experiencing static, hard sound that assumes the problem is caused by radio interference or a specific app. We now know it is not.

Considering that AirPods Pro Not cheap ($250). We are happy to be able to solve these problems for users who have experienced this issue. (I experienced crackling but AirPods Pro, and I’m always afraid of the headphones exploding.) Apple’s new service program applies to devices around the world and applies to affected AirPods Pros for two years after purchase.