Apple will provide one of the most requested features for Pro models!

Apple will launch the iPhone 13 smartphone family in September, and according to new information, customers will be able to distinguish the Pro from the regular models with a new color option. Fans have been asking for the iPhone to return to matte black for a long time, and it looks like the American giant will be fulfilling its preferences this year.

See also: The new Apple Watch for Serious Athletes may come later this year!

In addition to this new color, there may also be a new stainless steel coating capable of reducing dirt and fingerprints, which can be fraught with the impeccable appearance of their smartphone.

In addition to the return of the beloved color scheme, the iPhone 13 Pro models should also offer a portrait mode that can take full advantage of the lidar sensor and provide better image quality. The rear camera module of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max is not fully aligned with the rear window, but this time it seems that the “bump” is less pronounced.

The iPhone 13 looks closer and closer to the fullness demanded by Apple fans

Video of a YouTube channel called Everything Apple Pro with Max Weinbach

For now, the possibilities for integrating the lidar sensor into all iPhone models for this year are still open, and the only guarantee is that it will be part of the Pro Models suite, as happened with the iPhone 12 family.

The researcher also hopes that this year Apple will choose to integrate the image confirmation fix directly into the operating system, which we will see when we learn more about iOS 15. This feature can automatically detect and maintain attention. Video recording.

All iPhone 13 models will feature a sensor-shift optical image stabilization system, which will indicate improvements in terms of software. This technology can be reconnected in previous models, but we will have to wait for the release to be sure about this particular theme.

September 2021 will be one of the most important in the recent history of California technology, because in addition to the new iPhone 13, we expect news about the Apple Watch and the new Airboats 3.

Follow all the technical news on Technet Facebook, Google News e Twitter. Now, we also have a dedicated channel Telegraph, You can get all the messages first.

Via: Everything Apple Pro

After several rumors pointing to March as the launch window for Apple’s new Airboats 3, now Cupertino seems to have postponed its actual wireless arrival until the end of this summer, especially in the third quarter. Considering this new information it will be possible until the new earphones come with the new iPhone 13.

However, ASE Technology has already begun the process of mass-producing wearable optical sensors. Analyst Ming-Xi Guo has previously said that contrary to expectations, the Airports 3 will only be launched in the second half of this year, with mass production set to begin in the third quarter of 2021.

Read here

Other interesting articles:

» Android 12: Find out more news coming in the new version

» Ghost of Sushima: John Wick is the director to direct the successful PlayStation movie

» Evil living in Google Stadia with free control! How to get in Portugal