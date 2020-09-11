Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad fell to $279 at Amazon and Walmart

Best of all, not all models of the 10.2-inch iPad are sold. The $279 price seems to apply only to the Silver 32GB WiFi model. Amazon’s stocks are particularly volatile (rose gold and space gray models currently not available), so if you are interested in this tablet, we recommend taking advantage of this deal soon. Not a good deal, 128 GB silver model It lowers the price to $399 with a $30 discount on Amazon alone.

10.2-inch iPad 86 points Because they usually offer a lot of money even at a starting price of $329. It has a nice screen that is much better at 10.2-inch (not the previous 9.7-inch size) and runs iPadOS fairly smoothly with Apple’s A10 Bionic chip. Thanks to the 11 hours of long battery life and support for 1st generation Apple Pencil input. It doesn’t have FaceID, a feature that many people take for granted as standard on recent Apple devices, but some have always preferred TouchID and these users will love the main physical home button on this iPad.

This is a huge boon for those craving a sturdy and inexpensive tablet, especially on the 7th generation iPad. Apple’s Next Hardware Event It’s scheduled for September 15th, but I’m still not sure what the outcome will be. There are rumors that an updated iPad Air might come out, but we haven’t heard of a new version of the 10.2-inch iPad yet.

