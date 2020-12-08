Apple’s first over-the-ear headphones with ANC cost 600 euros

December 8, 2020, 3:33 p.m.





As expected, Apple has delivered its first over-the-ear headphones. They are called Airboats Max, but not Airboats Studio.

First In two years Rumors are circulating about Bluetooth headphones with active noise canceled from Apple. Now the manufacturer has officially revealed them: Airboats Max – How Not So far, Airports Studio has been speculated – Will go on sale from December 15 at 597.25 euros.

Airboats Max: Apple’s first over-the-ear headphones with ANC

With Airboats Max, Apple is bringing the “magic of airports to over-the-ear design with hi-fi sound quality”. According to the manufacturer, they combine “a special sound design, H1 chips, advanced software and the power of computational audio” to create a new listening experience. Headphones have adaptive balancing, active noise cancellation, transparency mode and “3D audio”.

According to Apple, the headphone is made of strong steel. It is flexible, comfortable to wear and can be adjusted depending on the size of the head. An air-permeable mesh also ensures weight distribution and reduces pressure on the head, Apple said.

According to the manufacturer, the orchids are attached to the headband using a newly developed mechanism that “distributes the weight pressure perfectly and allows each orifice to adjust independently of each other so that they fit the contours of the head”. In addition, ear pads are made of sound memory foam and should cover the ears “effectively”. Like the Apple Watch, headphones also have a “digital crown” that can be used to control volume and background functions, respond to calls, make decisions, or activate thumbnails.

Airboats Max: Over-the-ear headphones with Apple’s H1 chip

The Airboat Max has installed a dynamic 40mm driver developed by Apple, which, according to the manufacturer, “recreates rich bass, precise mits and crystal-clear peaks so that every note can be heard”. Thanks to the integrated motor made of dual-ring neodymium magnets, “total harmonic distortion is less than one percent of the full audible spectrum” – even at maximum, the manufacturer explains.

Like the Airports Pro, the Airports Max has an H1 chip in every arc. Apple claims that it can perform nine billion arithmetic operations per second using all ten audio cores on the chip, and that headphones should provide better sound with “adaptive EQ, active noise cancellation, transparency mode and 3D audio.

Apple Airboats Max. (Photo: Apple)

Airboats Max is as easy to set up as Airboats and Airboats Pro. They automatically connect to all devices signed into the iCloud account, such as the iPhone, iPod, iPod Touch, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV, Apple explains.

Similar to this Sonis WH-1000XM4 Airboats Max sensors are automatically detected when on board. If you remove it or lift the arc, playback may be suspended. With the help of flashing microphones, calls and Sri voice commands should sound clear and precise, while ambient noise is muted and the voice is emphasized, the manufacturer explains.

According to Apple, the Airboat Max offers up to 20 hours of battery life for hi-fi audio, phone calls or pictures with active noise cancellation and enabled 3D audio. If the headphones are placed in a flat smart case for storage, they switch to stand-by, thus virtually no battery usage.

The Airboats Max comes in gray, silver, sky blue, green and pink and colors Costs 597.25 Euro. It cost them more than a few hundred euros Sony’s or Bose’s ANC Bluetooth headphonesThey are now available for around 300 euros. You can order them now in advance. To use Max headphones, you need at least iOS or iPados 14.3, MacOS Big Sur 11.1, WatchOS 7.2 or TVOS 14.3.

