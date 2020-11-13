Apple’s MacOS Big Sur is now available for download

Apple’s latest and biggest OS Desktop, Magos Big Sur, finally available to the public – at the right time New Maxes.

WWDC is in the first Big Sur beta, and it brings a number of aesthetic and under-hood changes to modernize Apple’s OS. And, of course, Apple is dropping the old OS X moniker used for the best part of two decades; Magos fits the name of the rest of the software lineup of the company better.

With significant changes, the UI still looks a lot better Like iOS The use of its symbols and transparency. There is a control center that mimics one of the mobile devices; The same goes for the new notification center. Heck, you can also use iOS style widgets.

But support for Apple’s new ARM-based processors is the most important change Powerful M1 chip In the new ones MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, And Mac Mini. It is true that the people who buy these computers do not need to upgrade.

You can download the update Make of Store Now – just First and foremost make sure you have a compatible laptop. To learn more about the changes in Big Zuril, you can read Apple’s post Here.

Posted November 13, 2020 – 05:20 UTC