Home Tech Apple’s old 29W chargers are not enough for the MagSafe Duo

Apple’s old 29W chargers are not enough for the MagSafe Duo

Dec 11, 2020 0 Comments
Apple's old 29W chargers are not enough for the MagSafe Duo

A Apple support page Designed to charge the iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously, the company has confirmed that its new Maxoff Dio wireless charger is not compatible with its old 29W USB-C power adapter. If you are using an Apple Power adapter, it is a good idea to use one of the company’s new 30W models Changed the 29W model in 2018 And retail $ 49. This is an unfortunate revelation for anyone with older chargers as the Maxoff Duo box does not come with a charging brick.

Apple’s page does not say what will happen if you insert the MagSafe Duo into one of the old 29W bricks. Macroemers Reports If you do, you can only charge one device, the iPhone or the Apple Watch, more than two at a time. Although the 29W brick appears to meet the wattage requirements of the Maxoff Dio, it does not support the exact combination of volts and amps required.

At this point, it’s a little complicated how quickly each of Apple’s MaxSafe parts will charge your devices. The Standard MagSafe charger It charges iPhones up to 15W, and Apple recommends $ 19 to connect it to the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter. The MagSafe Duo ChargerMeanwhile, when paired with a brick of 27W or more it offers a slightly lower 14W charge, as long as that brick supports 9V / 3A. By attaching a 20W power brick that supports 9V / 2.22A you get an 11W charge, and Apple claims that the Duo “needs at least 15W (5V / 3A or 9V / 1.67A) to charge both devices at the same time. If you are charging an iPhone 12 Mini, the maximum charge is 12W attached to the Duo. Oh, and the maximum charge is 7.5W if you charge your phone with a lightning accessory (like a pair of headphones) plugged in.

READ  Google 'Nest Speaker' seems in true-lifetime visuals

Numerous devices have very specific requirements for the hardware you need to use to get faster charging speeds, so it’s hard to overstate Apple here. But I think we can all agree that it would have made things so much easier for customers if it had included a power brick in the box with its $ 129 wireless charger.

You May Also Like

League of Legends spinoff, ruined King gets its first game trailer

League of Legends spinoff, ruined King gets its first game trailer

Google breaks down SMS on many Android phones and is now turning the tide

Google breaks down SMS on many Android phones and is now turning the tide

Cyberpunk 2077 has major issues with basic PS4 and Xbox One units

Cyberpunk 2077 has major issues with basic PS4 and Xbox One units

Apple has given developers two weeks to comply with a ban on X-Mode tracking SDKs from the App Store.

Apple has given developers two weeks to comply with a ban on X-Mode tracking SDKs from the App Store.

Introduces Manifest V3 API for Chrome Extensions, spells real bad news for ad blockers

Introduces Manifest V3 API for Chrome Extensions, spells real bad news for ad blockers

Samsung's official Galaxy S21 teasers have now been leaked, and it shows all three phones

Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 teasers have now been leaked, and it shows all three phones

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *